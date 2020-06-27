11331 19th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home in Victory Heights Neighborhood of Seattle - 2 car garage - Spacious Floorplan - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 bath, split-level house in the Victory Heights neighborhood. Secluded property (lot 7,204 sq ft) with a private, gated driveway. Open, spacious floor plan with an attached two-car garage. Beautiful kitchen with stunning, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room & dining room with balcony and fireplace. Covered Patio. Hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer. Conveniently located in North Seattle. Close to schools, Northgate Mall, various restaurants and businesses, and easy access to I-5.



Please e-mail Karen at karenm@tfgre.com or call (206) 774-5418 or john@tfgre.com with questions or to schedule a tour.



1 year lease

$40 Application fee per applicant over 18.

Cats and small dogs allowed. $35 pet rent per pet per month. $350 additional security deposit per pet.

Utilities not included.



Upon approval, each adult applicant must review and sign the lease, and provide the advertised security deposit within 24 hours from approval, unless otherwise agreed upon in writing. The offer to lease will be considered rejected by the applicant if the lease is not signed and fees are not paid as required. 1 month rent due prior to move in. Proof of renter's insurance due prior to move in.



Property Managed by The Foundation Group LLC. Equal Housing Opportunity. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. Photo disclaimer; photos may be from a similar unit. Pictures reflect the building, the surrounding neighborhood, the view, and general features of our apartments.



Additional Links

Tenant Application Information: https://tfgre.com/seattle-property-management-services/tenant-application-information/

* Please note applicants monthly income must be equal or greater to 3.5 times monthly rent.

The Foundation Group LLC Website: https://tfgre.com/



