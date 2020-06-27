All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 11331 19th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
11331 19th Ave NE
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

11331 19th Ave NE

11331 19th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11331 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home in Victory Heights Neighborhood of Seattle - 2 car garage - Spacious Floorplan - Exquisite 4 bedroom, 3 bath, split-level house in the Victory Heights neighborhood. Secluded property (lot 7,204 sq ft) with a private, gated driveway. Open, spacious floor plan with an attached two-car garage. Beautiful kitchen with stunning, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room & dining room with balcony and fireplace. Covered Patio. Hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer. Conveniently located in North Seattle. Close to schools, Northgate Mall, various restaurants and businesses, and easy access to I-5.

Please e-mail Karen at karenm@tfgre.com or call (206) 774-5418 or john@tfgre.com with questions or to schedule a tour.

1 year lease
$40 Application fee per applicant over 18.
Cats and small dogs allowed. $35 pet rent per pet per month. $350 additional security deposit per pet.
Utilities not included.

Upon approval, each adult applicant must review and sign the lease, and provide the advertised security deposit within 24 hours from approval, unless otherwise agreed upon in writing. The offer to lease will be considered rejected by the applicant if the lease is not signed and fees are not paid as required. 1 month rent due prior to move in. Proof of renter's insurance due prior to move in.

Property Managed by The Foundation Group LLC. Equal Housing Opportunity. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. Photo disclaimer; photos may be from a similar unit. Pictures reflect the building, the surrounding neighborhood, the view, and general features of our apartments.

Additional Links
Tenant Application Information: https://tfgre.com/seattle-property-management-services/tenant-application-information/
* Please note applicants monthly income must be equal or greater to 3.5 times monthly rent.
The Foundation Group LLC Website: https://tfgre.com/

(RLNE5362715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11331 19th Ave NE have any available units?
11331 19th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 11331 19th Ave NE have?
Some of 11331 19th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11331 19th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
11331 19th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11331 19th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 11331 19th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 11331 19th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 11331 19th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 11331 19th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11331 19th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11331 19th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 11331 19th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 11331 19th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 11331 19th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11331 19th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11331 19th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Olivian
809 Olive Way
Seattle, WA 98101
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Moda
2312 3rd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
East Union
2220 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street
Seattle, WA 98115
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University