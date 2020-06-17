All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1133 N 94th St Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1133 N 94th St Unit A
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

1133 N 94th St Unit A

1133 North 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North College Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1133 North 94th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming Seattle Townhouse - Location doesnt get better than this spacious Seattle Townhouse. Near public transportation for easy access to downtown, youll also love the close proximity to local schools, restaurants and entertainment as well as any other amenity you could desire! A spacious family room/dining room combination welcomes you inside with plenty of natural light and gorgeous wood floors and leads effortlessly to the large kitchen. Upstairs, both bedrooms are suites with their own full bath, offering plenty of privacy. Plenty of space to stretch out and the absolute dream location make this home a must-see! Downstairs has a garage, office, and laundry room!

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: Now

#5015 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5142481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 N 94th St Unit A have any available units?
1133 N 94th St Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1133 N 94th St Unit A have?
Some of 1133 N 94th St Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 N 94th St Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1133 N 94th St Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 N 94th St Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1133 N 94th St Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1133 N 94th St Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1133 N 94th St Unit A offers parking.
Does 1133 N 94th St Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 N 94th St Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 N 94th St Unit A have a pool?
No, 1133 N 94th St Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1133 N 94th St Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1133 N 94th St Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 N 94th St Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1133 N 94th St Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta
4041 Roosevelt Way NE
Seattle, WA 98105
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Thornton Place / Creekside
337 NE 103rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Lothlorien
4730 University Way Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Pike Flats
722 East Pike Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University