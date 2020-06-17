1133 N 94th St Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Seattle Townhouse - Location doesnt get better than this spacious Seattle Townhouse. Near public transportation for easy access to downtown, youll also love the close proximity to local schools, restaurants and entertainment as well as any other amenity you could desire! A spacious family room/dining room combination welcomes you inside with plenty of natural light and gorgeous wood floors and leads effortlessly to the large kitchen. Upstairs, both bedrooms are suites with their own full bath, offering plenty of privacy. Plenty of space to stretch out and the absolute dream location make this home a must-see! Downstairs has a garage, office, and laundry room!



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: Now



