11321 Sand Point Way NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Spacious & Nestled in the Treetops - Very meticulously maintained home located in a private setting with new carpet and paint throughout, 3br/2.75 baths, large living room w/ sliders to spacious deck for entertaining, kitchen w/eating area, new appliances and flooring, all bedrooms good size, 2 fireplaces, double car garage, extra storage, great location to Burke Gilman/Magnuson Park/bus routes/UW/shopping/Matthews Beach. Plenty of extra parking, large backyard and patio.

$40 app. fee/$2695 sec.dep/Pets are conditional w/extra deposit. Available now. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257



(RLNE3233027)