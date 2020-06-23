All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:15 AM

11321 Sand Point Way NE

11321 Sand Point Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11321 Sand Point Way Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious & Nestled in the Treetops - Very meticulously maintained home located in a private setting with new carpet and paint throughout, 3br/2.75 baths, large living room w/ sliders to spacious deck for entertaining, kitchen w/eating area, new appliances and flooring, all bedrooms good size, 2 fireplaces, double car garage, extra storage, great location to Burke Gilman/Magnuson Park/bus routes/UW/shopping/Matthews Beach. Plenty of extra parking, large backyard and patio.
$40 app. fee/$2695 sec.dep/Pets are conditional w/extra deposit. Available now. Consider this statement as notification that we do not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report, as defined by RCW 59.18.257

(RLNE3233027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
