1120 Spring St Apt 702

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room parking garage internet access

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - View the virtual tour of this property here:

https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/606996



Fantastic 2 bed condo in heart of Seattle!



Great 2 bed, 2 bath condo located off of Spring St. Gorgeous views overlooking downtown Seattle from family room and bedrooms. In unit washer and dryer, custom shelving in closets and en suite master bath. Amenities include 1 reserved parking spot in garage, work out facilities and media/conference room.



In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-Utilities $75 per month

-Internet $60 per month



