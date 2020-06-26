All apartments in Seattle
1120 Spring St Apt 702

1120 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Spring Street, Seattle, WA 98101
First Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
conference room
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
parking
garage
internet access
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - View the virtual tour of this property here:
https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/606996

Fantastic 2 bed condo in heart of Seattle!

Great 2 bed, 2 bath condo located off of Spring St. Gorgeous views overlooking downtown Seattle from family room and bedrooms. In unit washer and dryer, custom shelving in closets and en suite master bath. Amenities include 1 reserved parking spot in garage, work out facilities and media/conference room.

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.
-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
-Utilities $75 per month
-Internet $60 per month

(RLNE5594858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Spring St Apt 702 have any available units?
1120 Spring St Apt 702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Spring St Apt 702 have?
Some of 1120 Spring St Apt 702's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Spring St Apt 702 currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Spring St Apt 702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Spring St Apt 702 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Spring St Apt 702 is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Spring St Apt 702 offer parking?
Yes, 1120 Spring St Apt 702 offers parking.
Does 1120 Spring St Apt 702 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Spring St Apt 702 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Spring St Apt 702 have a pool?
No, 1120 Spring St Apt 702 does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Spring St Apt 702 have accessible units?
No, 1120 Spring St Apt 702 does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Spring St Apt 702 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Spring St Apt 702 does not have units with dishwashers.

