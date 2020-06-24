1118 Broadway E #B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New luxury town-home 3 beds /2 baths Broadway Capitol Hill. - The premier place to live on Capitol Hill Seattle. 3 beds/2 baths home with a 1-car garage and rooftop deck with territorial views. Living spaces are immersed in natural light radiating through the floor-to-ceiling windows.

Luxurious features in townhome include French oak hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet, granite quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer, this is the new modern home you have been waiting for.

Unit features

Year built 2019

Square Footage: Approximately 1639

3 bedrooms 2 baths

Dining room location: Main

Living room location: Main

Range/Oven

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Microwave

Hardwood

Wall to Wall Carpet

Ceramic Tile

Walk-in-closets

Heating and cooling: Ductless HP-Mini Split

Heating and cooling: Tankless Water Heater

Parking Garage-Attached

Fenced-Partially



Terms:

Application fee: $45.00 per person

Lease: 12 month

Rent: $3,995.00

Security deposit: $3,500.00

Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE5434775)