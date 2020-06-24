All apartments in Seattle
1118 Broadway E #B

1118 Broadway East · No Longer Available
Location

1118 Broadway East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New luxury town-home 3 beds /2 baths Broadway Capitol Hill. - The premier place to live on Capitol Hill Seattle. 3 beds/2 baths home with a 1-car garage and rooftop deck with territorial views. Living spaces are immersed in natural light radiating through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Luxurious features in townhome include French oak hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet, granite quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer, this is the new modern home you have been waiting for.
Unit features
Year built 2019
Square Footage: Approximately 1639
3 bedrooms 2 baths
Dining room location: Main
Living room location: Main
Range/Oven
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Hardwood
Wall to Wall Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Walk-in-closets
Heating and cooling: Ductless HP-Mini Split
Heating and cooling: Tankless Water Heater
Parking Garage-Attached
Fenced-Partially

Terms:
Application fee: $45.00 per person
Lease: 12 month
Rent: $3,995.00
Security deposit: $3,500.00
Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5434775)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 Broadway E #B have any available units?
1118 Broadway E #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1118 Broadway E #B have?
Some of 1118 Broadway E #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1118 Broadway E #B currently offering any rent specials?
1118 Broadway E #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 Broadway E #B pet-friendly?
No, 1118 Broadway E #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1118 Broadway E #B offer parking?
Yes, 1118 Broadway E #B offers parking.
Does 1118 Broadway E #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1118 Broadway E #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 Broadway E #B have a pool?
No, 1118 Broadway E #B does not have a pool.
Does 1118 Broadway E #B have accessible units?
No, 1118 Broadway E #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 Broadway E #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1118 Broadway E #B has units with dishwashers.

