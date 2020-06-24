1118 Broadway E #B

Amenities
New luxury town-home 3 beds /2 baths Broadway Capitol Hill. - The premier place to live on Capitol Hill Seattle. 3 beds/2 baths home with a 1-car garage and rooftop deck with territorial views. Living spaces are immersed in natural light radiating through the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Luxurious features in townhome include French oak hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet, granite quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washer and dryer, this is the new modern home you have been waiting for.
Unit features
Year built 2019
Square Footage: Approximately 1639
3 bedrooms 2 baths
Dining room location: Main
Living room location: Main
Range/Oven
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Hardwood
Wall to Wall Carpet
Ceramic Tile
Walk-in-closets
Heating and cooling: Ductless HP-Mini Split
Heating and cooling: Tankless Water Heater
Parking Garage-Attached
Fenced-Partially
Terms:
Application fee: $45.00 per person
Lease: 12 month
Rent: $3,995.00
Security deposit: $3,500.00
Tenant pays all utilities.
(RLNE5434775)