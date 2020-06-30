All apartments in Seattle
1118 18th Ave E

1118 18th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1118 18th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
Available unfurnished for minimum of 6 month lease. Furnishings available for additional fee.

Modern and sunny home in the popular North Capitol Hill neighborhood. Enjoy huge windows and lots of sunny cozy spots with skylights, reading corners and bay windows. Features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a deck off of the kitchen. Walk to Volunteer Park and the amenities of 19th.

IDEAL LAYOUT:
- 3 BRs + open family room upstairs.
- 2 BRs (or Office), kitchen, living/dining room on main floor.
- 1 Full Bathroom on each floor.

LOCATION: Quiet residential tree-lined street close to restaurants and urban amenities. Close to I-5 and 520 access for easy commute anywhere in the city and eastside. 3 blocks to Volunteer Park. Close to SLU and Amazon.

UTILITIES: Landscape paid by Owner. Utilities, cable and internet paid by Tenants.

Please contact us for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1118 18th Ave E have any available units?
1118 18th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1118 18th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1118 18th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1118 18th Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 1118 18th Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1118 18th Ave E offer parking?
No, 1118 18th Ave E does not offer parking.
Does 1118 18th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1118 18th Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1118 18th Ave E have a pool?
No, 1118 18th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1118 18th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1118 18th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1118 18th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1118 18th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1118 18th Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1118 18th Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

