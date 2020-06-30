1118 18th Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities internet access

Available unfurnished for minimum of 6 month lease. Furnishings available for additional fee.



Modern and sunny home in the popular North Capitol Hill neighborhood. Enjoy huge windows and lots of sunny cozy spots with skylights, reading corners and bay windows. Features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and a deck off of the kitchen. Walk to Volunteer Park and the amenities of 19th.



IDEAL LAYOUT:

- 3 BRs + open family room upstairs.

- 2 BRs (or Office), kitchen, living/dining room on main floor.

- 1 Full Bathroom on each floor.



LOCATION: Quiet residential tree-lined street close to restaurants and urban amenities. Close to I-5 and 520 access for easy commute anywhere in the city and eastside. 3 blocks to Volunteer Park. Close to SLU and Amazon.



UTILITIES: Landscape paid by Owner. Utilities, cable and internet paid by Tenants.



Please contact us for a showing!