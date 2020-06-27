All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

1116 Yakima Ave S

1116 Yakima Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1116 Yakima Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98144
Leschi

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1116 Yakima Ave S Available 08/14/19 Spacious Leschi Ridge Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage! - Situated on Leschi ridge & minutes to downtown, this 1,550 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in a neighborly community has everything you could want.

The entry level features extra storage, a two car garage with at-home gym. Head upstairs to abundant windows, open concept living room, kitchen, and dining, stainless steel appliances, oak floors, gas fireplace, fenced in patio with green space.

All 3 bedrooms conveniently located on the top floor. Lots of closets for storage. Master suite has high ceilings, skylight, en-suite bath & walk-in closet with built-in organization. In-unit laundry.

Seconds away from coffee shops & restaurants, Lake Washington, commuter bike trail and park. Less than 10 minute drive to downtown or 5 minute drive to jump on I-90 to head to the east side.

Rental terms include: 1 year lease. Pets on case-by-case basis. No smoking. Tenant pays utilities. Available August 10th. Fees due at lease signing include: First month's rent: $3,100 and refundable security deposit: $3,100 (less application fees).

Please contact Property Manager Randy for showings or questions. Text (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE4233450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Yakima Ave S have any available units?
1116 Yakima Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 Yakima Ave S have?
Some of 1116 Yakima Ave S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Yakima Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Yakima Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Yakima Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1116 Yakima Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1116 Yakima Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1116 Yakima Ave S offers parking.
Does 1116 Yakima Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1116 Yakima Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Yakima Ave S have a pool?
No, 1116 Yakima Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1116 Yakima Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1116 Yakima Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Yakima Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Yakima Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
