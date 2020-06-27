Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1116 Yakima Ave S Available 08/14/19 Spacious Leschi Ridge Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage! - Situated on Leschi ridge & minutes to downtown, this 1,550 sq. ft. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home in a neighborly community has everything you could want.



The entry level features extra storage, a two car garage with at-home gym. Head upstairs to abundant windows, open concept living room, kitchen, and dining, stainless steel appliances, oak floors, gas fireplace, fenced in patio with green space.



All 3 bedrooms conveniently located on the top floor. Lots of closets for storage. Master suite has high ceilings, skylight, en-suite bath & walk-in closet with built-in organization. In-unit laundry.



Seconds away from coffee shops & restaurants, Lake Washington, commuter bike trail and park. Less than 10 minute drive to downtown or 5 minute drive to jump on I-90 to head to the east side.



Rental terms include: 1 year lease. Pets on case-by-case basis. No smoking. Tenant pays utilities. Available August 10th. Fees due at lease signing include: First month's rent: $3,100 and refundable security deposit: $3,100 (less application fees).



Please contact Property Manager Randy for showings or questions. Text (425)988-4425 or email randy@northpacificproperties.com



(RLNE4233450)