1110 Taylor Avenue North, #A

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Lovely 2,003-square-foot, UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE in the friendly East Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle.



The spacious interior has 3 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHROOMs, a fireplace, and a hardwood floor. The fair kitchen is equipped with a glossy granite countertop, oven/range, microwave, refrigerator, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. In-unit the washer and dryer are included in the rent along with electric heating, for climate control.



The exterior feature includes a yard and a patio--- cool spots for some much-needed R and R.



It comes with a 1-car attached garage and unassigned street parking.



No pets, sorry. And no smoking in the property, please.



Tenant pays electricity, gas, water, garbage, and sewage.



Walk Score: 87

Transit Score: 80



1110 Taylor Avenue North is Very Walkable and has excellent transit so most errands or making trips can be accomplished conveniently on foot or by public transportation. It is approximately just a 17-minute walk from the South Lake Union Streetcar at the South Lake Union Streetcar & Terry Ave N stop.



Nearby parks: Bhy Kracke Park, Ward Springs Park, and Trolley Hill Park.



Nearby Schools:

Hay Elementary School - 0.39 mile, 9/10

Mcclure Middle School - 0.79 mile, 6/10

Ballard High School - 3.54 miles, 9/10

Queen Anne Elementary School - 0.61 mile, 6/10



Bus lines:

4 - 0.0 mile

3 - 0.0 mile

5 - 0.1 mile

26 - 0.1 mile



Rail lines:

South Lake Union Streetcar - 0.5 miles

Link light rail - 1.3 miles



No Pets Allowed



