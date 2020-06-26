All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 111 NE 92nd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
111 NE 92nd St
Last updated July 14 2019 at 10:09 AM

111 NE 92nd St

111 Northeast 92nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Maple Leaf
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

111 Northeast 92nd Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
community garden
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
coffee bar
community garden
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Three Bedroom Rambler; Walk to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Maple Leaf Community Garden, Thornton Place! - Spacious rambler with large backyard. Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths and a large living room with fireplace and lots of natural light. Yard features irrigation system perfect for a gardener, hard to find gas radiant heat and an attached garage. All this located near future light rail station, Northgate park and ride and the convenience of I-5 and 99. Walk to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, restaurants and coffee shops.

No Smokers
Up to 2 pets allowed
Monthly Pet Rent $50/per pet
Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.
1 year lease terms
Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management

Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com

(RLNE4963977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 NE 92nd St have any available units?
111 NE 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 NE 92nd St have?
Some of 111 NE 92nd St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 NE 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
111 NE 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 NE 92nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 NE 92nd St is pet friendly.
Does 111 NE 92nd St offer parking?
Yes, 111 NE 92nd St offers parking.
Does 111 NE 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 NE 92nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 NE 92nd St have a pool?
No, 111 NE 92nd St does not have a pool.
Does 111 NE 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 111 NE 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 111 NE 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 NE 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Jasper Apartments
8606 35th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98115
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Lighthouse Apartments
7901 Delridge Way SW
Seattle, WA 98106
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Cornelius Apartments
306 Blanchard St
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University