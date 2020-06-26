111 NE 92nd St

Amenities
Spacious Three Bedroom Rambler; Walk to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, Maple Leaf Community Garden, Thornton Place! - Spacious rambler with large backyard. Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 1.75 baths and a large living room with fireplace and lots of natural light. Yard features irrigation system perfect for a gardener, hard to find gas radiant heat and an attached garage. All this located near future light rail station, Northgate park and ride and the convenience of I-5 and 99. Walk to Maple Leaf Reservoir Park, restaurants and coffee shops.
No Smokers
Up to 2 pets allowed
Monthly Pet Rent $50/per pet
Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance.
1 year lease terms
Professionally Managed by Foreground Property Management
Property Manager Contact: Jennifer Phillips Direct Line: 206.486.5651 or email: Jennifer@ForegroundPM.com
(RLNE4963977)