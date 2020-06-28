1101 NW 59th ST

Amenities

BALLARD 3 BED HOME FOR RENT W HIGH END FINISHES & EASY COMMUTE! - *$4450/month rent plus utilities; Available August 2019*

*3 bed, 3 bath, Flex Room, 3710 SF, Off-street Parking & Garage; Pets considered on a CBC basis*

*First month's rent ($4450) and security deposit ($4500) due upon move in*

-Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



VIDEO OF HOME:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9A6f9wCTfKA



This well-maintained Ballard home offers a great floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a flex room efficiently spread out amongst 3710 SF. You will have plenty of space! Home has beautiful woods floors throughout main living area as well as upstairs areas with 2 bedrooms. Kitchen has ample wood cabinets and storage, high end SS appliances, Gas range, tile backsplash, wood floors & granite countertops. Kitchen and Living room create one great room with beautiful wood floors with vaulted ceilings with floor to ceiling windows. Fireplace with tiled surround provides great focal point for the space. Home has large deck off of kitchen with flat grass yard and space is fully fenced. Also on main level of home is dining room and secondary space surrounding open stairs to upper level. Main level has 1 bedroom with on-suite bathroom as well as 3/4 bathroom in hallway. Upper level of the home has 2 spacious bedrooms on opposite wings of home with full bathroom in between. Right bedroom has large walk-in closet. Master bedroom is to the left and is very spacious with large view deck, walk in closet and 5-piece bathroom with separate bath. Lower level has large flex room with attached room that is bedroom like with no closet. The space also has Washer/Dryer, closets, and bathroom. 1 car attached garage.



Home is close to everything Ballard has to offer and commute is easy whether by car, bus, or walking. Home has a walk score of 86 and a bike score of 84! Ballard area Schools are always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Schools for this home are:

-West Woodland or Salmon Bay Elementary School

-Hamilton Middle School

-Ballard High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:

-Green Lake, Shilshole Bay, Lake Union, Lake Washington, Puget Sound

-Golden Gardens Park, Discovery Park, Gas Works Park, Ballard Commons Park, Ballard Playground

-Woodland Park Zoo, Ballard Boys & Girls Club, Downtown Ballard, Hiram Chittenden Locks

- Interbay Golf Complex, Jefferson Golf, Jackson Park Golf, Sand Point CC & Golf.



This home has everything you could want and more! Live in Luxury! Email or call today!



