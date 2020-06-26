1101 E Harrison St

Amenities

Perfectly Located Capitol Hill Townhome! - Main floor features open living space with plentiful light and inviting kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and large balcony.



Each master suite has its own floor. First master suite includes large walk-in closet while the second suite has a cozy fireplace. Both master bathrooms have large soaking tubs and dual sinks.



Built-in speakers with wireless audio wifi throughout entire home. Large patio perfect for entertaining, complete with patio furniture and fire pit. Lovely terraced front yard as well for those that enjoy gardening. Property has attached garage with room for two cars parked tandem.



Unbeatable location in the heart of Capitol Hill. Walk score of 97! Walking distance to all the best neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques. Bus lines are close by and Capitol Hill Light Rail Station is just a few blocks away, making it an easy commute to downtown, SLU, and more.



Move-in fees:

First month: $3750

Security deposit: $3750 (less application fees)



Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.



To schedule a viewing, please email Jenna at jennas@northpacificproperties.com or text 949.292.3858.



