Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

1101 E Harrison St

1101 East Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1101 East Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Perfectly Located Capitol Hill Townhome! - Main floor features open living space with plentiful light and inviting kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and large balcony.

Each master suite has its own floor. First master suite includes large walk-in closet while the second suite has a cozy fireplace. Both master bathrooms have large soaking tubs and dual sinks.

Built-in speakers with wireless audio wifi throughout entire home. Large patio perfect for entertaining, complete with patio furniture and fire pit. Lovely terraced front yard as well for those that enjoy gardening. Property has attached garage with room for two cars parked tandem.

Unbeatable location in the heart of Capitol Hill. Walk score of 97! Walking distance to all the best neighborhood restaurants, coffee shops, and boutiques. Bus lines are close by and Capitol Hill Light Rail Station is just a few blocks away, making it an easy commute to downtown, SLU, and more.

Move-in fees:
First month: $3750
Security deposit: $3750 (less application fees)

Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis with an additional deposit.

To schedule a viewing, please email Jenna at jennas@northpacificproperties.com or text 949.292.3858.

(RLNE4934590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 E Harrison St have any available units?
1101 E Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 E Harrison St have?
Some of 1101 E Harrison St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 E Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
1101 E Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 E Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 E Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 1101 E Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 1101 E Harrison St offers parking.
Does 1101 E Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 E Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 E Harrison St have a pool?
No, 1101 E Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 1101 E Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 1101 E Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 E Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 E Harrison St does not have units with dishwashers.
