Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking

Theres plenty to see and do close to this Ballard home. Nearby Woodland Park and the Woodland Park Zoo offer expansive wooded and green spaces that allow you to enjoy the great outdoors. Meanwhile, if beer is your thing, youre in luck! You have your choice of more breweries than I can count on two hands, and all within walking distance. Building amenities include a fitness center, bike Parking, and rooftop lounge.This unit includes a private and fully-fenced patio to relax on.