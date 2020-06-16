All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 7 2019 at 3:58 AM

10742 Durland Avenue Northeast

10742 Durland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10742 Durland Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Matthews Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming two level house, newly remodeled, 1-car garage. 1670 s/f
Bright and cozy living and dining room with fireplace. Hardwood floor.
Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet. All appliances provided
Two newly renovated bathrooms with shower stall.
Large master bedroom in upper level, open to back deck.
Spacious finished attic area adjacent to the master bedroom,
Can be used as walk-in closet and extra storage area.
Updated plumbing and electrical, new carpet, new windows.
Incredible view of the Cascades, deep private lot.
Large deck in the back, great for outdoor activities.
Great neighborhood, convenient location, close to Matthews Beach.
First/Last/Deposit ($2000). Tenants pay all utilities. No Smoking
Will consider pet on a case by case basis.
Available early July, please send request through this website for appointment to view.

Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.

10742 Durland Ave. NE. Seattle, WA 98125

* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.
* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.
* Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount.
* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.
* Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast have any available units?
10742 Durland Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
10742 Durland Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 10742 Durland Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
