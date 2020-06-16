10742 Durland Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming two level house, newly remodeled, 1-car garage. 1670 s/f

Bright and cozy living and dining room with fireplace. Hardwood floor.

Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet. All appliances provided

Two newly renovated bathrooms with shower stall.

Large master bedroom in upper level, open to back deck.

Spacious finished attic area adjacent to the master bedroom,

Can be used as walk-in closet and extra storage area.

Updated plumbing and electrical, new carpet, new windows.

Incredible view of the Cascades, deep private lot.

Large deck in the back, great for outdoor activities.

Great neighborhood, convenient location, close to Matthews Beach.

First/Last/Deposit ($2000). Tenants pay all utilities. No Smoking

Will consider pet on a case by case basis.

Available early July, please send request through this website for appointment to view.



Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc.



10742 Durland Ave. NE. Seattle, WA 98125



* Credit & background check required for all adult occupants.

* Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history.

* Incomes need to be 3 times rent amount.

* Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad.

* Equal Housing Opportunity