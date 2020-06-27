All apartments in Seattle
107 20th Ave E Unit A
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

107 20th Ave E Unit A

107 20th Ave E · No Longer Available
Location

107 20th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern 3 Bedroom In Capital Hill Available Now! - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/a8e2dfd07f

3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome on Capital Hill. Radiant heat, triple pane windows, gas boiler & extra insulation provide year-round comfort. Main floor centers around a sleek kitchen, living & powder room. Second level has two bedrooms & full bath. Upper floor master with access to rooftop deck. Dedicated off-street parking space.

If you the like the hustle bustle of city, this home will be perfect for you! You have Safeway and Emerald City Cross Fit just a few block away. So many awesome restaurants like Cafe Flora, Luc and The Wandering Goose. So many entertainment options and parks right at your finger tips. Come see why Capital Hill is one of the hottest neighborhoods in Seattle!

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings too.

(RLNE4995922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 20th Ave E Unit A have any available units?
107 20th Ave E Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 20th Ave E Unit A have?
Some of 107 20th Ave E Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 20th Ave E Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
107 20th Ave E Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 20th Ave E Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 20th Ave E Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 107 20th Ave E Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 107 20th Ave E Unit A offers parking.
Does 107 20th Ave E Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 20th Ave E Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 20th Ave E Unit A have a pool?
No, 107 20th Ave E Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 107 20th Ave E Unit A have accessible units?
No, 107 20th Ave E Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 107 20th Ave E Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 20th Ave E Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
