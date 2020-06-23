10448 63rd Ave S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill

Please visit our website at www.fullservicepm.com to make sure you meet the criteria. Absolutely no pets; no exceptions. Must make a minimum 2.7 times the rent in household income, no exceptions. Must have good rental history. No exceptions. 10-month lease.



Available now. Newly remodeled home. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout! This charming bungalow style rambler has a fantastic floor plan with living room, family room, huge kitchen with dining space, bonus room in the rear with view of backyard. Large master bedroom, two average bedrooms, and one small bedroom.



Old world charm with modern touches; coved ceilings in the living room, woodstove in second living room supplements oil heat to keep the house toasty.



New carpets in bedrooms and vinyl in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. Updated kitchen with granite countertop. Freshly painted. Fully fenced back yard with a huge deck.



Plenty of storage throughout. Bonus room doubles as playroom, art studio, craft room or storage. Huge deck, great for summer bbq's, perfect for entertaining. Partially covered for shade on those sunny afternoons.



Fabulous location: Metro's #106 bus line right outside your front door making commuting to Seattle (or anywhere near a bus line) a breeze! Coveted part of Upper Rainier Beach. Close to schools, I-5, downtown Seattle, light rail, and the beautiful Kubota Gardens park.



Landscaping includes garden shed, woodshed, and mature cherry tree. Off-street parking.



Other amenities include: washer/dryer; large, fenced backyard; extra storage; gas forced air heat, electronic t-stat; 2 baths; well lit.



Terms: 10 month lease: $1,750.00 security deposit, $300 admin fee; $40 app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Smoking outside only. No pets. All utilities by tenant. Renters Insurance required. $500 and signed holding agreement reserves this wonderful home exclusively for you (subject to approval).



