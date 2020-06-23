All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 10448 63rd Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
10448 63rd Ave S
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10448 63rd Ave S

10448 63rd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

10448 63rd Avenue South, Seattle, WA 98178
Rainier Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
Please visit our website at www.fullservicepm.com to make sure you meet the criteria. Absolutely no pets; no exceptions. Must make a minimum 2.7 times the rent in household income, no exceptions. Must have good rental history. No exceptions. 10-month lease.

Available now. Newly remodeled home. Beautiful light hardwood floors throughout! This charming bungalow style rambler has a fantastic floor plan with living room, family room, huge kitchen with dining space, bonus room in the rear with view of backyard. Large master bedroom, two average bedrooms, and one small bedroom.

Old world charm with modern touches; coved ceilings in the living room, woodstove in second living room supplements oil heat to keep the house toasty.

New carpets in bedrooms and vinyl in kitchen, laundry and bathrooms. Updated kitchen with granite countertop. Freshly painted. Fully fenced back yard with a huge deck.

Plenty of storage throughout. Bonus room doubles as playroom, art studio, craft room or storage. Huge deck, great for summer bbq's, perfect for entertaining. Partially covered for shade on those sunny afternoons.

Fabulous location: Metro's #106 bus line right outside your front door making commuting to Seattle (or anywhere near a bus line) a breeze! Coveted part of Upper Rainier Beach. Close to schools, I-5, downtown Seattle, light rail, and the beautiful Kubota Gardens park.

Landscaping includes garden shed, woodshed, and mature cherry tree. Off-street parking.

Other amenities include: washer/dryer; large, fenced backyard; extra storage; gas forced air heat, electronic t-stat; 2 baths; well lit.

Terms: 10 month lease: $1,750.00 security deposit, $300 admin fee; $40 app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Smoking outside only. No pets. All utilities by tenant. Renters Insurance required. $500 and signed holding agreement reserves this wonderful home exclusively for you (subject to approval).

Keywords: Lakeridge, Kubota Gardens, Skyway, Beacon Hill, Renton

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10448 63rd Ave S have any available units?
10448 63rd Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10448 63rd Ave S have?
Some of 10448 63rd Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10448 63rd Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
10448 63rd Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10448 63rd Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 10448 63rd Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 10448 63rd Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 10448 63rd Ave S does offer parking.
Does 10448 63rd Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10448 63rd Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10448 63rd Ave S have a pool?
No, 10448 63rd Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 10448 63rd Ave S have accessible units?
Yes, 10448 63rd Ave S has accessible units.
Does 10448 63rd Ave S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10448 63rd Ave S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Avalon Belltown Towers
210 Wall Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Weatherford
1321 E John St
Seattle, WA 98102
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Stockbridge
1330 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University