1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2

Amenities
Rare and sought after Greenlake upper unit. Large 2 bed room with over 1,000 sq ft. Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, granite counter top and new plumbing fixtures. Hardwood floor throughout, great for hassle free living. Additional storage space available in garage storage. Large level
backyard - professionally managed, great for outdoor living and pet friendly.
Perfect location, just minutes away from PCC & Whole Foods, Green Lake and restaurants nearby. Easy access to I5 and bus.
Pet policy:
$30/month pet rent each, under 30 pounds. Max 2 pets, cat/dogs only.
Tenant pays utility and $50/month landscaping service during Spring/Summer.
Home managed by responsive and highly reviewed Freshlook Real Estate with in-house maintenance manager.