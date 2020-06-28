1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Rare and sought after Greenlake upper unit. Large 2 bed room with over 1,000 sq ft. Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, granite counter top and new plumbing fixtures. Hardwood floor throughout, great for hassle free living. Additional storage space available in garage storage. Large level

backyard - professionally managed, great for outdoor living and pet friendly.



Perfect location, just minutes away from PCC & Whole Foods, Green Lake and restaurants nearby. Easy access to I5 and bus.



Pet policy:

$30/month pet rent each, under 30 pounds. Max 2 pets, cat/dogs only.



Tenant pays utility and $50/month landscaping service during Spring/Summer.



Home managed by responsive and highly reviewed Freshlook Real Estate with in-house maintenance manager.