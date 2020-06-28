All apartments in Seattle
1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2
1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2

1029 Northeast 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1029 Northeast 70th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Rare and sought after Greenlake upper unit. Large 2 bed room with over 1,000 sq ft. Recently remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new washer/dryer, granite counter top and new plumbing fixtures. Hardwood floor throughout, great for hassle free living. Additional storage space available in garage storage. Large level
backyard - professionally managed, great for outdoor living and pet friendly.

Perfect location, just minutes away from PCC & Whole Foods, Green Lake and restaurants nearby. Easy access to I5 and bus.

Pet policy:
$30/month pet rent each, under 30 pounds. Max 2 pets, cat/dogs only.

Tenant pays utility and $50/month landscaping service during Spring/Summer.

Home managed by responsive and highly reviewed Freshlook Real Estate with in-house maintenance manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 have any available units?
1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 have?
Some of 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 Northeast 70th Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
