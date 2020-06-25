1025 NE 117th St

Amenities

Warm Comfortable Home - This is a warm comfortable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 level home. It has carpeting throughout the home, heat and air in just about every room. The 1900 square foot home has a Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage disposal, microwave, and washer /dryer. Ceiling fan in living area, 2 Fireplaces for those cozy evenings. Has a full backyard, 2 car garage, and plenty of storage.



Great school district, several parks in the area, minutes away from North Gate Mall, less than a mile to Golf course, easy access to I-5 and public transportation. Please contact Chanleap Lu at 206.753.7546 for appt.



(RLNE2276975)