Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1025 NE 117th St

1025 Northeast 117th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Northeast 117th Street, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Warm Comfortable Home - This is a warm comfortable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 level home. It has carpeting throughout the home, heat and air in just about every room. The 1900 square foot home has a Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Garbage disposal, microwave, and washer /dryer. Ceiling fan in living area, 2 Fireplaces for those cozy evenings. Has a full backyard, 2 car garage, and plenty of storage.

Great school district, several parks in the area, minutes away from North Gate Mall, less than a mile to Golf course, easy access to I-5 and public transportation. Please contact Chanleap Lu at 206.753.7546 for appt.

(RLNE2276975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 NE 117th St have any available units?
1025 NE 117th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 NE 117th St have?
Some of 1025 NE 117th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 NE 117th St currently offering any rent specials?
1025 NE 117th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 NE 117th St pet-friendly?
No, 1025 NE 117th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1025 NE 117th St offer parking?
Yes, 1025 NE 117th St offers parking.
Does 1025 NE 117th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 NE 117th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 NE 117th St have a pool?
No, 1025 NE 117th St does not have a pool.
Does 1025 NE 117th St have accessible units?
No, 1025 NE 117th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 NE 117th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 NE 117th St has units with dishwashers.
