10208 23rd Ave NE
Last updated June 11 2019

10208 23rd Ave NE

10208 23rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10208 23rd Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10208 23rd Ave NE Available 07/09/19 Victory Heights Home - Available July 9tht! Welcome to this charming three bedroom 1700+ sq ft home in the Victory Heights neighborhood. Enjoy convenience to Lake City Way, Bothell, I-5, Northgate, and the University of Washington. Lovely deck off the dining room and kitchen. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room for cozy days or evenings. Hardwood floors upstairs in the two bedrooms with remodeled bathroom. One additional bedroom and bathroom in the lower level. Laundry room plus huge basement for storage. Long driveway with detached one car garage. Owner maintains the yard so you don't have to! Sorry, no dogs and no smoking. One cat ok with $500 pet deposit.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

No Dogs Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

