Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1008 E John St

1008 East John Street · (206) 491-8183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1008 East John Street, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Center of Capital Hill- 3 BR (Furnished- Flexible) - Property Id: 258430

Heart of Capitol Hill, come enjoy the characters and the history of our neighborhood: furnished 3 br in the original historic landmark home to restaurateur and neighborhood activist Mario. Your stay here helps us preserve our history. The parks, clubs, bars, galleries, boutiques and coffeehouses, is right outside your door. Our house is a Walker's Paradise with highest walking score in the city, next to the capital hill light rail station. Steps away there are restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops, recreational parks (including Cal Anderson Park, Volunteer Park and the Arboretum).
$75/month if onsite parking needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258430
Property Id 258430

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5706845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 E John St have any available units?
1008 E John St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 E John St have?
Some of 1008 E John St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 E John St currently offering any rent specials?
1008 E John St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 E John St pet-friendly?
No, 1008 E John St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1008 E John St offer parking?
Yes, 1008 E John St does offer parking.
Does 1008 E John St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 E John St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 E John St have a pool?
No, 1008 E John St does not have a pool.
Does 1008 E John St have accessible units?
No, 1008 E John St does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 E John St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 E John St does not have units with dishwashers.
