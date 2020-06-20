1008 E John St

Amenities
Center of Capital Hill- 3 BR (Furnished- Flexible) - Property Id: 258430
Heart of Capitol Hill, come enjoy the characters and the history of our neighborhood: furnished 3 br in the original historic landmark home to restaurateur and neighborhood activist Mario. Your stay here helps us preserve our history. The parks, clubs, bars, galleries, boutiques and coffeehouses, is right outside your door. Our house is a Walker's Paradise with highest walking score in the city, next to the capital hill light rail station. Steps away there are restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops, recreational parks (including Cal Anderson Park, Volunteer Park and the Arboretum).
$75/month if onsite parking needed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258430
Property Id 258430
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5706845)