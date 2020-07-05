All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

10015 Fremont Avenue North

10015 Fremont Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

10015 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
This luxury two-bedroom, one bath CHBO Certified apartment is just two miles north of downtown Seattle. Fremont is a vibrant neighborhood and this home is within easy walking distance of great boutique shops, grocery stores, many excellent and varied restaurants and cafes, great night spots, several parks and miles of hiking and biking trails. The central location means you can be anywhere else in Seattle metro in fifteen minutes or less. Please note, if youre seeking corporate housing for multiple employees, this is one of three CHBO Certified units available in this building, the others being #7910 and #5209.
Available for stays of one month or more, this fully furnished and completely remodeled two-bedroom condo comes with a reserved parking space right in front and includes water, sewer, garbage and up to $100 of electricity usuage per month. Be sure to check out the great reviews on this page! Youll find this luxury flat in a stately brick building surrounded by well-manicured landscaping. Oak hardwood flooring and neutral color schemes establish a clean, modern feel. Bright light punctuates the geometric lines of this the modern furniture and dcor, bringing elegance to simplicity. The living room is composed of soft fabric sofas and a wide screen LCD TV that includes cable. Also free is high-speed Wi-Fi, with which you can work or be productive at the provided office desk and copier/scanner/printer in the living room, or simply stream TV shows on your devices. Adjacent is a two-seat bistro dining room with leather chairs and a solid wood table. This flows to the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, all the small appliances and equipment needed to make cooking here a joy.
The master bedroom is appointed with a queen bed of luxury premium linens and mattress, plenty of dresser and closet space, and a wall mounted flat screen TV. The full bath includes a shower and large bath, and theres a stackable washer and dryer to save space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10015 Fremont Avenue North have any available units?
10015 Fremont Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 10015 Fremont Avenue North have?
Some of 10015 Fremont Avenue North's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10015 Fremont Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
10015 Fremont Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10015 Fremont Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 10015 Fremont Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 10015 Fremont Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 10015 Fremont Avenue North offers parking.
Does 10015 Fremont Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10015 Fremont Avenue North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10015 Fremont Avenue North have a pool?
No, 10015 Fremont Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 10015 Fremont Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 10015 Fremont Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 10015 Fremont Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 10015 Fremont Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

