177 107th Ave NE #708

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool garage hot tub

Great Condo For Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF YOU CAN MOVE IN BEFORE 7/1/2020



Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Steel & Concrete Luxury Highrise Built in the heart of Downtown Bellevue. Beautiful and Bright 2Bed&1Bath condo with 976sqft! The unit comes with one assign parking in the common garage. Stainless Steel Appliances. Building amenities include 24 hr Concierge services, swimming pool, indoor heated pool, spa, gym with locker room and shower, and exclusive lounges! Walking distance to Bellevue Square mall, Microsoft, Amazon and many more! The rent would include water, sewer, garbage, central Hot Water.



Non-Smoker. Credit/Background Check required. Security Deposit amount equals monthly rent.



(RLNE5665942)