All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like 177 107th Ave NE #708.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
177 107th Ave NE #708
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

177 107th Ave NE #708

177 107th Avenue Northeast · (206) 393-2435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Downtown Bellvue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

177 107th Avenue Northeast, Bellevue, WA 98004
Downtown Bellvue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 177 107th Ave NE #708 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 976 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great Condo For Rent - MOVE IN SPECIAL: TWO WEEKS FREE RENT IF YOU CAN MOVE IN BEFORE 7/1/2020

Due to coronavirus, if you feel unconfortable to view the property in person this time, we can schedule a facetime tour. Steel & Concrete Luxury Highrise Built in the heart of Downtown Bellevue. Beautiful and Bright 2Bed&1Bath condo with 976sqft! The unit comes with one assign parking in the common garage. Stainless Steel Appliances. Building amenities include 24 hr Concierge services, swimming pool, indoor heated pool, spa, gym with locker room and shower, and exclusive lounges! Walking distance to Bellevue Square mall, Microsoft, Amazon and many more! The rent would include water, sewer, garbage, central Hot Water.

Non-Smoker. Credit/Background Check required. Security Deposit amount equals monthly rent.

(RLNE5665942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 177 107th Ave NE #708 have any available units?
177 107th Ave NE #708 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 177 107th Ave NE #708 have?
Some of 177 107th Ave NE #708's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 177 107th Ave NE #708 currently offering any rent specials?
177 107th Ave NE #708 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 177 107th Ave NE #708 pet-friendly?
Yes, 177 107th Ave NE #708 is pet friendly.
Does 177 107th Ave NE #708 offer parking?
Yes, 177 107th Ave NE #708 does offer parking.
Does 177 107th Ave NE #708 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 177 107th Ave NE #708 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 177 107th Ave NE #708 have a pool?
Yes, 177 107th Ave NE #708 has a pool.
Does 177 107th Ave NE #708 have accessible units?
No, 177 107th Ave NE #708 does not have accessible units.
Does 177 107th Ave NE #708 have units with dishwashers?
No, 177 107th Ave NE #708 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 177 107th Ave NE #708?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elements Apartments
958 111th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Metro 112 Apartments
317 112th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004
Soma Towers South
10608 NE 2nd Street
Bellevue, WA 98004
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
Hampton Greens
4747 148th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Sofi at Somerset
13180 SE Newport Way
Bellevue, WA 98006

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity