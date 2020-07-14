Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym game room parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed bbq/grill fire pit internet access package receiving

Karbon Apartments in Newcastle, Washington offers stylish living just minutes from the Newcastle Shopping Center, or an easy commute to Downtown Bellevue. For people looking for an active and balanced lifestyle, our community combines the convenience and choices of urban living with the comfort of a small town community. Our residents live, work, shop, as well as commute easily to the best jobs in the Pacific Northwest.All of our studio, one and two bedroom apartments feature newly remodeled contemporary stainless steel appliances with espresso cabinetry and brushed nickel finishes for a sleek, modern look. Just outside your door youђll find plenty of amenities: a beautiful clubhouse with a state of the art fitness center, off-leash dog park, game room, and controlled access parking garage while being close to lush natural walking trails and parks.