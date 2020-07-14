All apartments in Bellevue
Find more places like Karbon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bellevue, WA
/
Karbon
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

Karbon

6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE · (747) 223-6191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bellevue
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6802 Coal Creek Pkwy SE, Bellevue, WA 98006
Newport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A-108 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A-104 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,649

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit A-205 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,654

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit C-302 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Karbon.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
bbq/grill
fire pit
internet access
package receiving
Karbon Apartments in Newcastle, Washington offers stylish living just minutes from the Newcastle Shopping Center, or an easy commute to Downtown Bellevue. For people looking for an active and balanced lifestyle, our community combines the convenience and choices of urban living with the comfort of a small town community. Our residents live, work, shop, as well as commute easily to the best jobs in the Pacific Northwest.All of our studio, one and two bedroom apartments feature newly remodeled contemporary stainless steel appliances with espresso cabinetry and brushed nickel finishes for a sleek, modern look. Just outside your door youђll find plenty of amenities: a beautiful clubhouse with a state of the art fitness center, off-leash dog park, game room, and controlled access parking garage while being close to lush natural walking trails and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Karbon have any available units?
Karbon has 4 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does Karbon have?
Some of Karbon's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Karbon currently offering any rent specials?
Karbon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Karbon pet-friendly?
Yes, Karbon is pet friendly.
Does Karbon offer parking?
Yes, Karbon offers parking.
Does Karbon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Karbon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Karbon have a pool?
No, Karbon does not have a pool.
Does Karbon have accessible units?
No, Karbon does not have accessible units.
Does Karbon have units with dishwashers?
No, Karbon does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Karbon?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arras Apartments
12282 NE 12th Ln
Bellevue, WA 98005
Madison Bellevue
825 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98008
Venn at Main
10333 NE 1st St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Colonial Square
1616 156th Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Parc3
3005 125th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98005
2nd Street Apartments
11115 NE 2nd St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Brio Apartments
11130 NE 10th St
Bellevue, WA 98004
Borgata Apartment Homes
37 103rd Ave NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Similar Pages

Bellevue 1 BedroomsBellevue 2 Bedrooms
Bellevue Dog Friendly ApartmentsBellevue Pet Friendly Places
Bellevue Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BellvueNortheast BellevueCrossroads
West Lake HillsNorthwest BellevueEastgate Cougar Mountain
FactoriaNewport

Apartments Near Colleges

Bellevue CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
City University of Seattle
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity