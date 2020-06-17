All apartments in Bellevue
13821 SE Allen Rd.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

13821 SE Allen Rd.

13821 Southeast Allen Road · No Longer Available
Location

13821 Southeast Allen Road, Bellevue, WA 98006
Eastgate

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex in Unbeatable Location in Bellevue!! - This is a super cute unit on large lot in a fantastic location, tucked away between Eastgate and Factoria. Super convenient to I-405 and I-90, yet very peaceful and quiet. Freshly updated, with new carpets, new paint and new stainless steel appliances. There are 3 off-street parking spaces available: 1 carport, 1 additional spot to the left of carport and one spot in front of the unit. There's even a large storage unit inside the carport area. Tenant to pay all utilities, including a flat monthly fee of $150 for water and sewer. Please note that gas fireplace does not work. Make an appointment to view this great home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE5113137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13821 SE Allen Rd. have any available units?
13821 SE Allen Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, WA.
How much is rent in Bellevue, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bellevue Rent Report.
What amenities does 13821 SE Allen Rd. have?
Some of 13821 SE Allen Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13821 SE Allen Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
13821 SE Allen Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13821 SE Allen Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 13821 SE Allen Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 13821 SE Allen Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 13821 SE Allen Rd. offers parking.
Does 13821 SE Allen Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13821 SE Allen Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13821 SE Allen Rd. have a pool?
No, 13821 SE Allen Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 13821 SE Allen Rd. have accessible units?
No, 13821 SE Allen Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 13821 SE Allen Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13821 SE Allen Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
