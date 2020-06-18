546 Biltmore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Northeast Virginia Beach
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
FULLY UPDATED WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE DOOR REFRIGERATOR, HARDWOOD FLOOR IN DINING ROOM AND LIVING ROOM. RELAXING WOODED VIEW FROM COVERED PORCH. RECENTLY INSTALLED HVAC SYSTEM. UPDATED BATHROOMS, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 546 Biltmore Drive have any available units?
