Virginia Beach, VA
1615 Mill Oak Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:28 PM

1615 Mill Oak Drive

1615 Mill Oak Drive · (888) 737-9246
Location

1615 Mill Oak Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23464

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom home with fenced in back yard. Enjoy 1550SF of living. Wood grain ceramic tile flooring on the 1st level. Newer fridge, electric range, washer and dryer. Ready 6/1/20. Detached 1-car garage, 2 fireplaces (wood burning). Modern 1st floor plan. Open galley-styled kitchen. Large island for everyday dining or entertaining. Master has private bath and his/her closet doors. Unique bathroom windows overlooking staircase for additional light. Pet friendly w/owner approval. Credit/Income/Rental verification. Renters Ins. required. Easy online application, $50/adult. Occupied! Per Tenant NO showing appts. 'til vacant on 5/28/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Mill Oak Drive have any available units?
1615 Mill Oak Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Mill Oak Drive have?
Some of 1615 Mill Oak Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Mill Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Mill Oak Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Mill Oak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Mill Oak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Mill Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Mill Oak Drive does offer parking.
Does 1615 Mill Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 Mill Oak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Mill Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 1615 Mill Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Mill Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 1615 Mill Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Mill Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 Mill Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
