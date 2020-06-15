1615 Mill Oak Drive

Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom home with fenced in back yard. Enjoy 1550SF of living. Wood grain ceramic tile flooring on the 1st level. Newer fridge, electric range, washer and dryer. Ready 6/1/20. Detached 1-car garage, 2 fireplaces (wood burning). Modern 1st floor plan. Open galley-styled kitchen. Large island for everyday dining or entertaining. Master has private bath and his/her closet doors. Unique bathroom windows overlooking staircase for additional light. Pet friendly w/owner approval. Credit/Income/Rental verification. Renters Ins. required. Easy online application, $50/adult. Occupied! Per Tenant NO showing appts. 'til vacant on 5/28/20.