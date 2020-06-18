1321 Petrell Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

You do not want to miss this one! 4 bedroom ranch available NOW! All appliances convey! - READY NOW! Charming 4-bedroom updated ranch home on a cul-de-sac in an outstanding community just a short drive to Oceanfront fun, resorts, dining, and nightlife! Beautifully updated kitchen and baths! You will love the vaulted ceilings and most of all, NO STAIRS! Beautiful laminate floors and neutral carpeting! A great price for a 4-bedroom too, so dont delay! Great neutral colors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with loads on cabinet storage! A HUGE deck in the backyard for all of your entertaining needs! Super close to the commissary, NEX, Dam Neck Naval Station (and private military beaches) and Oceana! Converted garage is the 4th bedroom. All appliances convey including a washer & dryer!! Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!

.

CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:

- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)

- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)

- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)

- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)

- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)

- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)

- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable

.

Disclosures: 4th bedroom is converted garage. No garage parking. The following items convey "as-is": Icemaker in refrigerator, cat door, doorbell, and garage lock

.

SCHOOL ZONES:

Corporate Landing Elementary, Corporate Landing Middle, and Ocean Lakes High School

.

MILES TO MILITARY BASES:

Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 4 miles

Little Creek Amphibious Base -21 miles

Norfolk Naval Base - 25 miles

Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 22 miles

Oceana Naval Air Station - 3 miles

.

SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:

Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!



(RLNE3954018)