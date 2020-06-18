All apartments in Virginia Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1321 Petrell Drive

1321 Petrell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Petrell Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
You do not want to miss this one! 4 bedroom ranch available NOW! All appliances convey! - READY NOW! Charming 4-bedroom updated ranch home on a cul-de-sac in an outstanding community just a short drive to Oceanfront fun, resorts, dining, and nightlife! Beautifully updated kitchen and baths! You will love the vaulted ceilings and most of all, NO STAIRS! Beautiful laminate floors and neutral carpeting! A great price for a 4-bedroom too, so dont delay! Great neutral colors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with loads on cabinet storage! A HUGE deck in the backyard for all of your entertaining needs! Super close to the commissary, NEX, Dam Neck Naval Station (and private military beaches) and Oceana! Converted garage is the 4th bedroom. All appliances convey including a washer & dryer!! Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis for well qualified applicants. Review the criteria below & select "contact us" or call for your showing of this great home before it's gone!! (757)481-0441!!
.
CRITERIA CONSIDERED PLEASE READ:
- Credit (Account standing w/out judgments/repos/collections/open bankruptcies)
- Beacon/FICO score (600 or higher)
- Debt to income ratio (Should be below 40% including prospective rent)
- Employment history (submit paystubs/Employment Letters/LES)
- Rental/mortgage history/utilities (Payment history no late payments or balances owed)
- Eviction proceedings records (Should be none you can owe no landlords or be breaking a lease)
- A Deposit equal to 1 months rent due upon approval PLUS pet deposits if applicable
.
Disclosures: 4th bedroom is converted garage. No garage parking. The following items convey "as-is": Icemaker in refrigerator, cat door, doorbell, and garage lock
.
SCHOOL ZONES:
Corporate Landing Elementary, Corporate Landing Middle, and Ocean Lakes High School
.
MILES TO MILITARY BASES:
Dam Neck Fleet Training Center - 4 miles
Little Creek Amphibious Base -21 miles
Norfolk Naval Base - 25 miles
Portsmouth Naval Medical Center - 22 miles
Oceana Naval Air Station - 3 miles
.
SHOWING/APPLICATION DETAILS:
Call now for your showing (757)481-0441 or visit www.PropertyManagementVB.com to secure this home with an application & request more information about the home & Stephanie Clark Property Management!

(RLNE3954018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Petrell Drive have any available units?
1321 Petrell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Virginia Beach, VA.
How much is rent in Virginia Beach, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Virginia Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Petrell Drive have?
Some of 1321 Petrell Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Petrell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Petrell Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Petrell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Petrell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Petrell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Petrell Drive does offer parking.
Does 1321 Petrell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 Petrell Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Petrell Drive have a pool?
No, 1321 Petrell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Petrell Drive have accessible units?
No, 1321 Petrell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Petrell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Petrell Drive has units with dishwashers.
