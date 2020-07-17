All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:51 PM

426 Granby Street, Unit 3B

426 Granby St · (757) 346-9935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

426 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
media room
Gorgeous loft-style luxury condo in the Heart of Downtown. Open floor plan, stunning Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, granite counters, washer/dryer, very eclectic! Near mall, light rail, restaurants, theaters, Scope, TCC, Chrysler Museum, Town Point.
Gorgeous loft-style luxury condo in the Heart of Downtown. Open floor plan, stunning Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, granite counters, washer/dryer, very eclectic! Near mall, light rail, restaurants, theaters, Scope, TCC, Chrysler Museum, Town Point.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B have any available units?
426 Granby Street, Unit 3B has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B have?
Some of 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B currently offering any rent specials?
426 Granby Street, Unit 3B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B pet-friendly?
No, 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norfolk.
Does 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B offer parking?
No, 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B does not offer parking.
Does 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B have a pool?
No, 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B does not have a pool.
Does 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B have accessible units?
No, 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 Granby Street, Unit 3B has units with dishwashers.
