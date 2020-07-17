426 Granby Street, Unit 3B

Amenities
Gorgeous loft-style luxury condo in the Heart of Downtown. Open floor plan, stunning Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, granite counters, washer/dryer, very eclectic! Near mall, light rail, restaurants, theaters, Scope, TCC, Chrysler Museum, Town Point.
Gorgeous loft-style luxury condo in the Heart of Downtown. Open floor plan, stunning Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors, granite counters, washer/dryer, very eclectic! Near mall, light rail, restaurants, theaters, Scope, TCC, Chrysler Museum, Town Point.