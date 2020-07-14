All apartments in Norfolk
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Walkers Chase Townhomes

8581 Tidewater Dr · (757) 655-0280
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA 23503
Northside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8581-H · Avail. Aug 27

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 8581-B · Avail. Sep 15

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 8581-G · Avail. Sep 15

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Walkers Chase Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
hot tub
package receiving
Unpack your bags and spread out. Your move to Walker’s Chase Townhomes in Norfolk, VA signals your opportunity to finally take up space, with more square footage and privacy than you could have imagined. Sprawling, two and three bedroom floor plans with enormous master bedrooms, an estate-sized dining room and a spacious, two-story, yet cozy great room will now house your furniture or accommodate your family and your future. Our stately, private residences were carefully constructed to offer you complete comfort and total privacy with your own front entrance and without the hassle of upstairs or downstairs neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1st pet; $200 for 2nd
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply
Parking Details: Reserved parking: included in lease (2 spots).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Walkers Chase Townhomes have any available units?
Walkers Chase Townhomes has 5 units available starting at $1,459 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Walkers Chase Townhomes have?
Some of Walkers Chase Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Walkers Chase Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Walkers Chase Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Walkers Chase Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Walkers Chase Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Walkers Chase Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Walkers Chase Townhomes offers parking.
Does Walkers Chase Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Walkers Chase Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Walkers Chase Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Walkers Chase Townhomes has a pool.
Does Walkers Chase Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Walkers Chase Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Walkers Chase Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Walkers Chase Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
