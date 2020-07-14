Walkers Chase Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly hot tub package receiving

Unpack your bags and spread out. Your move to Walker’s Chase Townhomes in Norfolk, VA signals your opportunity to finally take up space, with more square footage and privacy than you could have imagined. Sprawling, two and three bedroom floor plans with enormous master bedrooms, an estate-sized dining room and a spacious, two-story, yet cozy great room will now house your furniture or accommodate your family and your future. Our stately, private residences were carefully constructed to offer you complete comfort and total privacy with your own front entrance and without the hassle of upstairs or downstairs neighbors.