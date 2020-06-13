Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:56 PM

122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA

Finding an apartment in Norfolk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possibl...
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
5 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1300 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Park Crescent
21 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
East Ocean View
5 Units Available
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1120 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Sewells Gardens
2 Units Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
6084 sqft
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
Downtown Norfolk
12 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$965
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,208
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
912 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
East 21st Street Monticello
15 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,210
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,037
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. TIMELESS ELEGANCE, LAVISHLY RESTORED.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Downtown Norfolk
14 Units Available
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,185
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
906 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Bel - Aire
9 Units Available
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1017 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Wards Corner
5 Units Available
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
Downtown Norfolk
17 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,135
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1069 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,019
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Signature Style in the City.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,020
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Ocean View
75 Units Available
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
When you move into Marina Villa Apartments your first task is to grab a drink and relax. Seriously! Let us make your lifestyle here a day at the beach. Retreat in our swimming pool and sundeck or take a short ride to the beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$990
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
North Shore
5 Units Available
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1011 sqft
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
South Camellia
12 Units Available
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and screened porches for privacy. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Five minutes from Chastain Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Shadywood East
3 Units Available
Meadowood
6130 Edward St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-64 in Norfolk in newly built gated community. Convenient to Norfolk International as well as the bustling Downtown and Ocean View beaches. Dog- and cat-friendly with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
15 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1429 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
Downtown Norfolk
10 Units Available
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,060
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. ELEGANT LIVING WITH CITY VIBES.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
East 21st Street Monticello
1 Unit Available
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk.
City Guide for Norfolk, VA

The “it girl” of the Hampton Roads, Norfolk’s appeal is greater than the sum of its parts; but if we had to break it down, we’d say the fact that it has more waterfront property than a submarine, gorgeous Colonial buildings, and a primo selection of muy guapo men and women in uniform (home of the largest naval base in the world) are what make it irresistible. Enough chitchat—get comfortable (yes, you can put your feet on the coffee table, just make sure you use a coaster for your drink) and l...

Having trouble with Craigslist Norfolk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Norfolk, VA

Finding an apartment in Norfolk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

