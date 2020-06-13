122 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 40
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 51
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 5
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 56
The “it girl” of the Hampton Roads, Norfolk’s appeal is greater than the sum of its parts; but if we had to break it down, we’d say the fact that it has more waterfront property than a submarine, gorgeous Colonial buildings, and a primo selection of muy guapo men and women in uniform (home of the largest naval base in the world) are what make it irresistible. Enough chitchat—get comfortable (yes, you can put your feet on the coffee table, just make sure you use a coaster for your drink) and l...
Having trouble with Craigslist Norfolk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Norfolk that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.