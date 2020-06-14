Apartment List
/
VA
/
norfolk
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

136 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA with garage

Norfolk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East 21st Street Monticello
14 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,160
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
Park Crescent
21 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
East Ocean View
5 Units Available
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1120 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
East Ocean View
74 Units Available
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
When you move into Marina Villa Apartments your first task is to grab a drink and relax. Seriously! Let us make your lifestyle here a day at the beach. Retreat in our swimming pool and sundeck or take a short ride to the beach.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$990
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:57am
Downtown Norfolk
8 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
Ghent
3 Units Available
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Ingleside
1 Unit Available
827 Townsend Ct
827 Townsend Court, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2400 sqft
This is a one of a kind find.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
7410 Muirfield Road
7410 Muirfield Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3190 sqft
West Norfolk - Lockhaven - This elegant century home offers all of the charm of the early 1900's with all of the comforts of the 21st century.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Talbot Park
1 Unit Available
127 W Belvedere Road
127 West Belvedere Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2016 sqft
BELVEDERE - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is Huge! First floor features a formal living room, Dining room, Eat-in Kitchen, Bedroom/Office, laundry room/mudroom and Large Family room with built-ins and fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
1 Unit Available
8230 Gygax Rd.
8230 Gygax Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,885
1590 sqft
8230 Gygax Rd. Available 08/01/20 Great House in Oakdale Farms - Traditional 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Open floor plan brings your living and dining areas together for family time. Master bedroom with full bath downstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ghent Square
1 Unit Available
450 W. Princess Anne Rd. #206
450 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
991 sqft
AWESOME UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM CONDO - AWESOME CONDO WITH ALL UPGRADES, GRANITE IN KITCHEN, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BALCONY ALLOWS PROPANE GRILL. CODED ENTRANCE AND DESIGNATED PARKING IN SECURED, COVERED GARAGE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
1067 North Shore Road
1067 North Shore Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2914 sqft
1067 North Shore Road Available 07/01/20 ALGONQUIN PARK - Well-maintained, large Colonial with large front living room. Separate dining room with built-in cabinets. Sunroom. Family room on main level being used as master bedroom. Large bedrooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lamberts Point
1 Unit Available
1419 W 42nd St # B
1419 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,347
ODUrent offers another great property...

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brambleton
1 Unit Available
820 Maltby Crescent
820 Maltby Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1839 sqft
- 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2 story home. Living room, dining room, den, kitchen with eating area, detached garage, back yard fenced and with deck. Washer/dryer included "as is". Pets considered with additional deposit and pet rent of $25 per month.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
388 Boush St., #208
388 Boush Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1047 sqft
388 Boush St., #208 Available 06/15/20 DOWNTOWN AREA - Downtown living in style - 2nd floor condominium. Parking additIonal per car in city garage. No Pets. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash collection.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Larchmont-Edgewater
1 Unit Available
917 Magnolia Avenue
917 Magnolia Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2200 sqft
LARCHMONT - Charming Colonial in Larchmont with full front porch. Also has a large rear deck that looks out over tidal marsh-land. A nature lover's dream, yet close to downtown Norfolk, NOB, ODU, etc.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
140 Haven Drive
140 Haven Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
PENDING APPLICATION-2 BEDROOM, I BATH WITH A LARGE YARD AND ATTACHED GARAGE-PETS NEGOTIABLE - One story brick cape-cod with one and a-half attached garage. Energy efficient home. Living room, dining room, carpet and faux wood blinds.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Talbot Park
1 Unit Available
104 Conway Ave
104 Conway Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1286 sqft
104 Conway Ave Available 08/05/20 104 Conway Avenue - Charming brick ranch with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and large floored attic for tons of storage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Estabrook
1 Unit Available
3114 Oklahoma Ave
3114 Oklahoma Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1428 sqft
3114 Oklahoma Ave Available 07/15/20 3114 Oklahoma Avenue - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Complete with Security System, Laminate flooring and attached garage. Pets are welcome with refundable deposit. Property available Now .

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ghent
1 Unit Available
634 Princess Anne Road W
634 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2152 sqft
634 W Princess Anne Road - Ghent- Great location in heart of Ghent, close to EVMS, Colley Ave, Naval Bases & Downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Camellia
1 Unit Available
2407 Heutte DR
2407 Heutte Drive, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2407 Heutte DR Available 06/19/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** ALL BRICK RANCH WITH ATTACHED GARAGE - **APPLICATION PENDING** All brick ranch with hardwood floors. Newer appliances and granite counter tops. Formal dining room, living room and dens.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Colonial Place-Riverview
1 Unit Available
423 Connecticut Ave
423 Connecticut Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
423 Connecticut Ave Available 08/01/20 423 Connecticut Ave - Well-maintained SFH on quiet cul-de-sac in Colonial Place. Living room,eat-in kitchen, sunroom/den,fully fenced yard w/ detached garage & deck. Driveway parking. Wood floors throughout.
City Guide for Norfolk, VA

The “it girl” of the Hampton Roads, Norfolk’s appeal is greater than the sum of its parts; but if we had to break it down, we’d say the fact that it has more waterfront property than a submarine, gorgeous Colonial buildings, and a primo selection of muy guapo men and women in uniform (home of the largest naval base in the world) are what make it irresistible. Enough chitchat—get comfortable (yes, you can put your feet on the coffee table, just make sure you use a coaster for your drink) and l...

Having trouble with Craigslist Norfolk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Norfolk, VA

Norfolk apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorfolk 3 BedroomsNorfolk Accessible ApartmentsNorfolk Apartments under $700Norfolk Apartments under $800
Norfolk Apartments with BalconyNorfolk Apartments with GarageNorfolk Apartments with GymNorfolk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorfolk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorfolk Apartments with ParkingNorfolk Apartments with Pool
Norfolk Apartments with Washer-DryerNorfolk Cheap PlacesNorfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Furnished ApartmentsNorfolk Luxury PlacesNorfolk Pet Friendly PlacesNorfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University