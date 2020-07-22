268 Apartments for rent in Larchmont-Edgewater, Norfolk, VA

Apartment List
5 Units Available
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1465 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with either dens or patios and modern kitchens. Great location on the Lafayette River. Community features a fitness center, yoga studio and Cyber Lounge.

1 Unit Available
1707 Bolling Ave
1707 Bolling Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3118 sqft
1707 Bolling Ave Available 08/01/20 1707 Bolling Avenue - Beautiful home located in desirable Larchmont. Updated kitchen, granite, stainless steel appliances. 6 burner gas range. Hardwood throughout. Large yard. 2 car garage.

1 Unit Available
1506 Melrose Parkway
1506 Melrose Parkway, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2276 sqft
1506 Melrose Parkway Available 08/24/20 Great 4 Bedroom Norfolk Home Located Near ODU - Location! Location! Location! 4 bedrooms and lots of square footage and ready for new tenants. Available late August. (RLNE5189617)

1 Unit Available
5929 Glenhaven Crescent
5929 Glenhaven Crescent, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1756 sqft
5929 Glenhaven Crescent Available 07/01/20 5929 Glenhaven Crescent - Awesome Capecod, fresh paint, beautiful hardwood floors, new kitchen w/ SS appliances, tons of storage, fireplace decorative only.
1 Unit Available
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
3 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$915
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1300 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
3 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
824 West 41st Street
824 West 41st Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1206 sqft
824 West 41st Street Available 09/10/20 824 W. 41st Street - Charming 2 story home. 2 blocks to ODU, students welcome. Convenient to tunnel, bases and more! Partial yard w/shed. Hardwood floors. Washer and Dryer included. No smoking. No pets.

1 Unit Available
846 47th St
846 West 47th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$898
2 bedroom Apartments – being remodeled #1, 2 Downstairs (#1 on right side , #2 on left) #3, 4 Upstairs (3 on right, 4 on left) Lease Dates: #1: 8/01/2020- 5/23/2021 | LEASED! #2: 7/31/2020- 5/23/2021 | LEASED! #3: 7/31/2020- 5/23/2021 |

1 Unit Available
1518 W 42nd St
1518 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
Style: Single family house 5 bed, 2 and 1/2 bath Lease Dates: 8/07/2020- 8/01/2021 |AVAILABLE Features: Great house with off street parking Large living room & kitchen w/dishwasher Central air/heat Huge 2nd floor deck in the back! Very close to ODU

1 Unit Available
515 OAK GROVE ROAD
515 Oak Grove Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3714 sqft
515 OAK GROVE ROAD Available 08/01/20 Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty - Rare offering of this Talbot Park Beauty....excellent condition and a true pleasure to tour.

1 Unit Available
1347 W. 38th Street
1347 West 38th Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
1347 W. 38th Street - Nicely updated home close to ODU (only 5 blocks) & military bases. 3 bedrooms with updated kitchen & bath. Home has stove, fridge & washer and dryer. Move right in! Good for roommates. Available 07/01/2020.

1 Unit Available
423 Connecticut Ave
423 Connecticut Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
423 Connecticut Ave Available 08/01/20 423 Connecticut Ave - Well-maintained SFH on quiet cul-de-sac in Colonial Place. Living room,eat-in kitchen, sunroom/den,fully fenced yard w/ detached garage & deck. Driveway parking. Wood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4
7705 North Shirland Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4 Available 08/01/20 7705 Shirland Avenue Unit#B4 - Awesome amount of space. Hardwood floors sun-room, living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. New HVAC. Freshly painted and ready to move into. Includes a detached garage.

1 Unit Available
7410 Muirfield Road
7410 Muirfield Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3190 sqft
West Norfolk - Lockhaven - This elegant century home offers all of the charm of the early 1900's with all of the comforts of the 21st century.

1 Unit Available
4600 Killam Ave
4600 Killam Avenue, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
Another great home from ODUrent! Single family house 5 bed, 2 bath Lease Dates: NOW/JULY- 6/27/2021 |AVAILABLE Features: Recently Remodeled! Huge house with two screened in porches off of the upstairs bedrooms Large living room Tons of kitchen

1 Unit Available
7340 Hampton Blvd B6
7340 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
1054 sqft
7340 Hampton Blvd B6 Available 09/01/20 Large Condo close to ODU and Norfolk Naval Base - Great condo with updated appliances. Large bedrooms and livingroom. Coin operated washer/dryer. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5095797)

1 Unit Available
1264 W 37th St
1264 West 37th Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1157 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath near ODU - This updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit is available now. There is a bedroom and full bath downstairs. The other 2 bedrooms and bath are upstairs. There is a laundry room with Washer and Dryer.

1 Unit Available
1255 W 39th St Unit A-B
1255 W 39th St, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,836
ODUrent offers another great property...

1 Unit Available
410 Delaware Ave. #301
410 Delaware Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
Gorgeous 3rd Floor Condo Overlooking Lafayette River - Beautiful 2BR, 2BA updated condo in gated community along the Lafayette River, in sought after Colonial Place in Norfolk. Assigned parking.

1 Unit Available
1512 Meads Rd #2
1512 Meads Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
NORTH MEADOWBROOK - Huge 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment home on top floor of duplex. 2500 sq.ft in total. Hardwood floors throughout, Large family room features beautiful built-ins. Separate dining room and sunroom or office.

1 Unit Available
1510 W 42nd St
1510 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
ODUrent Offers Another Great Property! Duplex (up/down) #A:(down) 5 bed, 2 bath Lease Dates: SALE $459/PERSON/Bedroom #A: 7/31/2020- 7/25/2021 |AVAILABLE Features: Amazing 5 bedroom duplex close to the ODU baseball and soccer fields! Large

1 Unit Available
1402 West 42nd Street
1402 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1404 sqft
1402 West 42nd Street Available 08/10/20 Lambert's Point near ODU - Layout great for students, 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor and full bath. Living room, bedroom, full bath and kitchen on 1st floor. Screened front porch, small deck, large yard.

1 Unit Available
1340 W 42nd St Apt A-B
1340 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,245
ODUrent offers another great property! Duplex (Side by Side) #A: (right) 5 bed, 2 bath Lease Dates: SALE $449/PERSON! #A: NOW/JULY- 6/27/2021 |AVAILABLE – VIEW MODEL TODAY! #B: NOW/JULY- 6/27/2021 |AVAILABLE – VIEW MODEL TODAY! Features: Full

