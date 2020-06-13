146 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Sewells Gardens
2 Units Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
6084 sqft
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
Suburban
25 Units Available
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1331 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Bel - Aire
9 Units Available
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1115 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Park Crescent
23 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
North Shore
5 Units Available
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1011 sqft
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East 21st Street Monticello
15 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1324 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
Downtown Norfolk
17 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,460
1511 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Northside
6 Units Available
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1700 sqft
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
17 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1429 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
Ghent
3 Units Available
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1242 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
7700 Cortlandt PL
7700 Cortlandt Place, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
**$150 AGENT BONUS IF LEASE BY JUNE 26, 2020**** $150 OFF THE 1ST MONTH RENT IF LEASE SIGNED BY JUNE 26, 2020 ** CHARMING DUPLEX WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL BATHS ONE IN THE MASTER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Fairmont Park
1 Unit Available
2614 Lens Avenue
2614 Lens Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1174 sqft
This property is conveniently located just ten minutes from i-264!! This property greets you with a spacious yard and a 1 car attached garage!! This smart home has all of the modern conveniences, from a smart thermostat to electronic deadbolts and

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ballentine Place
1 Unit Available
3700 Tait Terrace
3700 Tait Terrace, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1600 sqft
3700 Tait Terrace Available 07/01/20 Great 3 bedroom Norfolk Home - Recently renovated with all the amenities you desire! Available early July. (RLNE5852329)

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northside
1 Unit Available
701 Euwanee Place
701 Euwanee Place, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1373 sqft
701 Euwanee Place Available 07/15/20 Adorable 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch- Completely Updated! Close to gate 22! - Adorable 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch- Completely Updated! - Hardwood floors Throughout - Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lamberts Point
1 Unit Available
1347 W. 38th Street
1347 West 38th Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
1347 W. 38th Street Available 07/01/20 1347 W. 38th Street - Nicely updated home close to ODU (only 5 blocks) & military bases. 3 bedrooms with updated kitchen & bath. Home has stove, fridge & washer and dryer. Move right in! Good for roommates.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lamberts Point
1 Unit Available
1317 W 42nd St
1317 West 42nd Street, Norfolk, VA
Style: Single family house (under renovations) 4 bed, 2 bath Lease Dates 20/21: 7/03/2020- 6/20/2021 |AVAILABLE Features: Beautiful house with parking and backyard central air/heat large bedrooms washer/dryer in unit only one block from ODU Wood

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lindenwood
1 Unit Available
2514 Cottage Ave
2514 Cottage Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2514 Cottage Ave Available 08/01/20 Great 4 bedroom Norfolk Home - This one is a recent build and still shows like new. Located near a city park and has all the amenities you want. Available late July/ early August! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5835104)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ghent
1 Unit Available
634 Princess Anne Road W
634 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2152 sqft
634 W Princess Anne Road - Ghent- Great location in heart of Ghent, close to EVMS, Colley Ave, Naval Bases & Downtown.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Camellia
1 Unit Available
2407 Heutte DR
2407 Heutte Drive, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2407 Heutte DR Available 06/19/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** ALL BRICK RANCH WITH ATTACHED GARAGE - **APPLICATION PENDING** All brick ranch with hardwood floors. Newer appliances and granite counter tops. Formal dining room, living room and dens.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4
7705 North Shirland Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4 Available 08/01/20 7705 Shirland Avenue Unit#B4 - Awesome amount of space. Hardwood floors sun-room, living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. New HVAC. Freshly painted and ready to move into. Includes a detached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Colonial Place-Riverview
1 Unit Available
423 Connecticut Ave
423 Connecticut Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
423 Connecticut Ave Available 08/01/20 423 Connecticut Ave - Well-maintained SFH on quiet cul-de-sac in Colonial Place. Living room,eat-in kitchen, sunroom/den,fully fenced yard w/ detached garage & deck. Driveway parking. Wood floors throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Ghent
1 Unit Available
1019 Woodrow Ave
1019 Woodrow Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 BEST DUPLEX in West Ghent - Property Id: 283086 First floor unit of a beautifully renovated duplex with hardwood floors throughout, 9' ceilings, numerous large windows, washer/dryer, modern kitchen,private fenced in back yard

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lamberts Point
1 Unit Available
1620 W. 48th Street
1620 West 48th Street, Norfolk, VA
1620 W. 48th Street - Spacious 4 bdrm 2bth house. Just a few minutes to ODU campus. Living room, dining area, stove, refrigerator, hardwood floors throughout and full size washer & dryer. First floor bedroom and bath. Second floor 3 bedrooms/ 1 bath.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lindenwood
1 Unit Available
2525 Carona Ave
2525 Carona Street, Norfolk, VA
2525 Carona Ave Available 08/03/20 Great 4 bedroom Norfolk Home - Two Master Suites! Large rear deck. Fenced back yard. Located directly across from a park. This one has all the amenities you want. (RLNE5814327)

June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Norfolk rents held steady over the past month

Norfolk rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norfolk stand at $798 for a one-bedroom apartment and $960 for a two-bedroom. Norfolk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norfolk, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Norfolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Norfolk, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Norfolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norfolk's median two-bedroom rent of $960 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Norfolk.
    • While Norfolk's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norfolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Norfolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

