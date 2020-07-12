/
/
/
ghent
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:49 PM
106 Apartments for rent in Ghent, Norfolk, VA
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
3 Units Available
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
537 W. 20th #201
537 West 20th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1235 sqft
537 20th Street W Unit#201 - SPACIOUS END UNIT CONDO IN GHENT WITH STORAGE AND A GARAGE! ALL BRICK, 3 STORY CONDO OFFERS 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 1/2 BATHS, LIVING SPACE ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND BEDROOMS ON THE 3RD.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
410 Pembroke Ave - 3
410 Pembroke Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
700 sqft
1 BR/1 BA apartment in the heart of Ghent, located near The Hague. Large den open to kitchen. Refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher included. Hardwood floors. Washer and dryer available. Private deck overlooking garden like setting.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
811 Colonial Ave
811 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2900 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome in the heart of Ghent. 3 floors with almost 3000 sqft all hardwood flooring throughout except 1 bedroom. 1st floor has all the living areas Kitchen, living room, and dining room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
742 Washington Park #A3
742 Washington Park, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
926 sqft
742 Washington Park #A3 Available 08/01/20 Ghent - Charming 2 bed, 1 bath with private balcony. Beautiful hardwood floors. Washer/dryer in unit. Walking distance to shops and restaurants. Convenient to EVMS, ODU and minutes from downtown.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1211 Colley Ave #5
1211 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
1211 Colley Ave #5 Available 08/01/20 1211 Colley Avenue Unit#5 - Ghent- Condo is centrally located! Beautiful newer kitchen.Condo has great light and space.Could be a 2 or 3 bedroom. Pets nego. (RLNE5864351)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
717 Westover Avenue
717 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
Perfect Ghent Location! 1 Block off Colley Ave., close to EVMS, Norfolk General Hospital, great restaurants, shopping, Naro Theatre, and mass transit.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1311 COLONIAL AVENUE #3
1311 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1424 sqft
Lovely 3 bdrm, 2 full bath, lovingly-restored 1912 beauty in the heart of Ghent! - Check out this rare beauty in Ghent! Walk to everything! Spectacular condition! Modern kitchen, baths, appliances! Turn of the century charm and character with 2019
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
200 Drummond Place
200 Drummond Place, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
TENTATIVE SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!! ***Please be aware of Craigslist scammers*** Reed Property Management Tidewater does not market our properties through Craigslist. Also, we will not require/ask you to wire any funds to our company.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
429 Warren Crescent - 4
429 Warren Cres, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
600 sqft
1 BR/1 BA oversized apt. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. High ceilings. Beautiful mantle with fireplace. Plantation style blinds.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
621 West Princess Anne Road - 2
621 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1535 sqft
Extremely well-maintained upstairs apartment located in the heart of Ghent.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
821 Brandon Ave #4
821 Brandon Ave, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2028 sqft
HUGE, over 2000 square foot and FABULOUS 3 BR + 2 Bath Condo 1/2 block from Colley Ave. in the heart of Ghent! Recently renovated to combine old charm and modern amenities in a safe building. High ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
527 W 20th Street
527 West 20th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1096 sqft
3 Story Condo located in Ghent. 2 bedrooms, w/ full bath in each. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, w/ granite counter tops. Washer/Dryer included. Large 1 car garage. Walkability score 94, Bikeable score 63. Pets considered. Pet restrictions apply.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
420 Warren Crescent - 2
420 Warren Crescent, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1000 sqft
Gorgeous 2 BR/1 BA oversized apt. Hardwood floors throughout apartment. High ceilings. Beautiful mantle with working fireplace. Stained glass windows. Remodeled kitchen including stainless steel appliances. Range with gas cooktop.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
821 Brandon Avenue
821 Brandon Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2028 sqft
HUGE, over 2000 Square Foot and FABULOUS 3 BR + 2 Bath Condo 1/2 block from Colley Ave. in the heart of Ghent! Recently renovated to combine old charm and modern amenities in a safe building. High ceilings and original hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 20
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
418 Warren Crescent - 1
418 Warren Cres, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
800 sqft
Large 2 BR apt. with hardwood floors on the first floor. Ample closet space. Tall ceilings. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
543 W. 20th St. #106
543 West 20th Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1248 sqft
3 BED / 2.5 BATH CONDO - IMMACULATE 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH (3) STORY END UNIT CONDO.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
816 Westover Ave #A
816 Westover Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
816 Westover Avenue Unit#A - Ghent- Spacious duplex in the heart of Ghent! Hardwood floors, decorative fireplaces,fenced yard, full appliances.Package including washer/dryer. Small pet nego. w/ $500 refundable deposit. Apartment completely repainted.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
805 Graydon Avenue
805 Graydon Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1575 sqft
Situated in the highly sought after Neighborhood of Ghent, this 2nd floor condo (one of 3 units total) is in the perfect location and low maintenance. Private with large deck yet downtown.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
703 W Princess Anne Road
703 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1200 sqft
It doesn't get any better than this! Welcome to the heart of charming Ghent with a two bedroom condo! Fine wood floors throughout the home and windows galore, this home has it all.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
800 W Princess Anne Road
800 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom fully furnished condo in the heart of Ghent! Within walking distance to EVMS, dining and shopping. Condo fees include heat, water, sewer, trash removal, security, common grounds maintenance and master insurance policy.
Results within 1 mile of Ghent
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,180
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
8 Units Available
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
25 Units Available
The Myrtles at Olde Towne Apartments
850 Crawford Parkway, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$915
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located community right next to the Naval Medical Center, Fort Nelson Park and the Elizabeth River. Swimming pools, dog parks and clubhouse on site. Apartments boast vaulted ceilings and complimentary cable and internet.