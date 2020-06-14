115 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA

Apartment List
Downtown Norfolk
2 Units Available
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
669 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Lake Taylor
5 Units Available
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$765
640 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, and playground. Twelve minutes from downtown Norfolk.
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
4 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.

Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
1400 Granby Street #106
1400 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
756 sqft
1400 Granby Street #106 Available 07/01/20 1400 Granby Street #106 - Located in Ghent. 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo, convenient to downtown, EVMS, restaurants, shopping, and cultural venues.

North Shore
1 Unit Available
7440 Hampton Blvd #K
7440 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
1059 sqft
7440 Hampton Blvd #K Available 07/01/20 7440 Hampton Boulevard Unit K - Spacious 1 bedroom w/living room, dining area & kitchen. Condo has washer & dryer, off street parking. Centrally located in a great neighborhood. Property available 07/1/2020.

Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
220 W. Brambleton Ave #212
220 West Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1581 sqft
220 W Brambleton Avenue #212, Norfolk - Available NOW - Beautiful one bed room unit. Kitchen features granite counter tops, custom kitchen cabinets, Viking stainless steel appliances, plenty of lighting, island bar, beautiful hardwood floors.

Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B
433 Saint Pauls Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
757 sqft
Beautiful studio in Downtown Norfolk - Beautiful studio unit located in downtown Norfolk. Home is located minutes from the Norfolk Scope, Mall, Waterside District. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
1 Unit Available
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.

Ghent Square
1 Unit Available
450 W. Princess Anne Rd. #206
450 West Princess Anne Road, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1046 sqft
AWESOME UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM CONDO - AWESOME CONDO WITH ALL UPGRADES, GRANITE IN KITCHEN, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. BALCONY ALLOWS PROPANE GRILL. CODED ENTRANCE AND DESIGNATED PARKING IN SECURED, COVERED GARAGE.

Highland Park
1 Unit Available
4617 Colley Avenue
4617 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
300 sqft
Cozy 1 bed, 1 bath condo located near ODU, shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. This charming home comes fully furnished! Includes mattress, pans, dishes, glasses, toaster oven, and more! Parking space in the back for off-street parking.

West Ocean View
1 Unit Available
175 W Seaview Avenue
175 West Seaview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment with yard. Just blocks to Naval Base, beach and shopping.

East Ocean View
1 Unit Available
9621 8th Bay Street
9621 8th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
1 bedroom 1 bath well maintained apt. building w/washer/dryer facility on site. Convenient to Naval Bases, Beach and shopping.

West Ocean View
1 Unit Available
233 W Ocean View Avenue
233 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
1 bdrm apt. across street from the beach and shopping. Laundry room on premise. Convenient to Naval Bases. Owner/Agent

Ghent
1 Unit Available
410 Pembroke Ave - 3
410 Pembroke Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
1 BR/1 BA apartment in the heart of Ghent, located near The Hague. Large den open to kitchen. Refrigerator, stove with gas cooktop, and dishwasher included. Hardwood floors. Washer and dryer available. Private deck overlooking garden like setting.

Ghent
1 Unit Available
412 Warren Crescent - 4
412 Warren Cres, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
1 BR/1 BA. Charming newly renovated apt. Exposed brick fireplace. Plantation style blinds. Remodeled kitchen including stainless steel range with gas cooktop, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher with granite countertops. Ample closet space.

West Ocean View
1 Unit Available
237 W Ocean View Avenue
237 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
Well maintained 1 bedroom apt. across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Convenient to shopping, Interstate, beach and Naval Bases. Owner Agent

Ghent
1 Unit Available
1215 Colonial Avenue
1215 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in this 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom aptartment in the HEART of GHENT, just blocks away from Colley Ave, convenient to EVMS, ODU, shopping and dining. Pets negotiable. Apply online at https://kekoarealestateservices.

Willoughby
1 Unit Available
902 W Ocean View Avenue
902 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1200 sqft
Willoughby Beach waterfront cottage apartment available now! The home features a main house that is a family home for the property owner, a carriage house, a court-side apartment home, and a beach front apartment home.

Bayview
1 Unit Available
1618 Broadfield Road
1618 Broadfield Road, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1736 sqft
Seasonal rental. Fully furnished. Super cute 2nd floor apartment with screened in porch. If you are staying for a short period of time or a long period of time there is plenty of space for you and your guests.

East Ocean View
1 Unit Available
9600 12th Bay Street
9600 12th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
Enjoy easy beach access a short distance away from this cute 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom beach bungalow. Convenient to the base, shopping and beach. Fenced yard. Apply online@aslettteam.com. Will be available after 1 August 2020.

Bayview
1 Unit Available
1203 Hillside Avenue
1203 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
Affordable beach living! Units available for immediate move in. Apartment with updated flooring in the main living areas- new carpet in the bedroom. Bright and Spacious bedroom, featuring huge walk in closet with shelving and ceiling fan.

Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
237 Granby Street
237 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
837 sqft
This luxury Manhattan-style studio condo is located in the heart of Downtown Norfolk. The mall, Wells Theater, restaurants, bars, & clubs are just a short distance from home.

Downtown Norfolk
1 Unit Available
433 Saint Pauls Boulevard
433 Saint Pauls Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
757 sqft
Beautiful studio unit located in downtown Norfolk. Home is located minutes from the Norfolk Scope, Mall, Waterside District. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Ghent
1 Unit Available
419 Warren Crescent - 6
419 Warren Cres, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
800 sqft
1 BR/1 BA with large study. Large, open living area with hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Private entrance. Bedroom includes beautiful decorative fireplace and Victorian style niche.

June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Norfolk rents held steady over the past month

Norfolk rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norfolk stand at $798 for a one-bedroom apartment and $960 for a two-bedroom. Norfolk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norfolk, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Norfolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Norfolk, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Norfolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norfolk's median two-bedroom rent of $960 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Norfolk.
    • While Norfolk's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norfolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Norfolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

