127 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA with balcony
The “it girl” of the Hampton Roads, Norfolk’s appeal is greater than the sum of its parts; but if we had to break it down, we’d say the fact that it has more waterfront property than a submarine, gorgeous Colonial buildings, and a primo selection of muy guapo men and women in uniform (home of the largest naval base in the world) are what make it irresistible. Enough chitchat—get comfortable (yes, you can put your feet on the coffee table, just make sure you use a coaster for your drink) and l...
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Norfolk renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.