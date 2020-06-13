127 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
East Ocean View
6 Units Available
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,483
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1120 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
Last updated June 13 at 07:15am
Sewells Gardens
2 Units Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
6084 sqft
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East 21st Street Monticello
15 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,210
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Bel - Aire
9 Units Available
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1017 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
Wards Corner
5 Units Available
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,020
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Park Crescent
23 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
17 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1429 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 07:06am
East Ocean View
75 Units Available
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
When you move into Marina Villa Apartments your first task is to grab a drink and relax. Seriously! Let us make your lifestyle here a day at the beach. Retreat in our swimming pool and sundeck or take a short ride to the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
North Shore
5 Units Available
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1011 sqft
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
South Camellia
12 Units Available
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and screened porches for privacy. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Five minutes from Chastain Memorial Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
3 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Shadywood East
3 Units Available
Meadowood
6130 Edward St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-64 in Norfolk in newly built gated community. Convenient to Norfolk International as well as the bustling Downtown and Ocean View beaches. Dog- and cat-friendly with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
East 21st Street Monticello
1 Unit Available
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk.
Last updated June 10 at 09:15am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
East Bay Apartments
1826 Kingston Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1826-206 Kingston Ave. Available 08/01/20 1 Bedroom At East Bay!!! - The 1 Bedroom rents for $825 month. Gas is included in the rent and that covers your heating, cooking, and hot water.
Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
Northside
6 Units Available
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1700 sqft
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
Last updated June 8 at 11:04am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
Kingston Landing
1701 Kingston Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
709 sqft
1701-4 Kingston Ave Available 07/11/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath! - Rent is $650 and includes water/sewage/trash/pest control. There is also free laundry on site. There is off street parking for one car. We have 24-hr maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
North Shore
1 Unit Available
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Creek Apartments in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated March 27 at 07:16pm
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
Ghent
3 Units Available
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Estabrook
1 Unit Available
3500 Nottaway Street
3500 Nottaway Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2138 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house located in eastern Norfolk near interstates and bases. This home features an open floor plan and lots of natural light. The kitchen boasts granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Colonial Place-Riverview
1 Unit Available
4303 Colonial Avenue
4303 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2095 sqft
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the historic Colonial Place.
City Guide for Norfolk, VA

The “it girl” of the Hampton Roads, Norfolk’s appeal is greater than the sum of its parts; but if we had to break it down, we’d say the fact that it has more waterfront property than a submarine, gorgeous Colonial buildings, and a primo selection of muy guapo men and women in uniform (home of the largest naval base in the world) are what make it irresistible. Enough chitchat—get comfortable (yes, you can put your feet on the coffee table, just make sure you use a coaster for your drink) and l...

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Norfolk, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Norfolk renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

