Metro on Granby Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Metro on Granby Apartments

401 Granby St · (757) 384-9358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B418 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit G410 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 893 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Metro on Granby Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
patio / balcony
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car charging
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
parking
cc payments
concierge
conference room
e-payments
game room
internet access
media room
online portal
pool table
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

Luxury Living at Metro On Granby. See why our residents call our community home. At Metro on Granby, we have designed three buildings with 185 different floor plans and brought them together with catwalks and a Downtown atmosphere. People are unique, so we think their living spaces should be unique too. From an inviting studio to a sophisticated loft, we have brought a multitude of floor plan choices to the table so you can express your individual style in the home you love.

*Income restrictions may apply to select apartments

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-24 months (premiums apply to leases shorter than 12 months)
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to ½ month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: $50.50 city parking; $80-$100 private garage parking. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Metro on Granby Apartments have any available units?
Metro on Granby Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Metro on Granby Apartments have?
Some of Metro on Granby Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Metro on Granby Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Metro on Granby Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Metro on Granby Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Metro on Granby Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Metro on Granby Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Metro on Granby Apartments offers parking.
Does Metro on Granby Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Metro on Granby Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Metro on Granby Apartments have a pool?
No, Metro on Granby Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Metro on Granby Apartments have accessible units?
No, Metro on Granby Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Metro on Granby Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Metro on Granby Apartments has units with dishwashers.

