Metro on Granby Apartments.

Lease Length: 3-24 months (premiums apply to leases shorter than 12 months)Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to ½ month’s rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/per pet
restrictions: No weight limit. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: $50.50 city parking; $80-$100 private garage parking. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.