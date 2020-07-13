114 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA with pool

Apartment List
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Roland Park
Promenade Pointe
6115 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1370 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, large closets and lots of light. Located on the banks of the Lafayette River and just a few miles away from the city.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Larchmont-Edgewater
CovePointe at The Landings
1001 Bolling Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1465 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with either dens or patios and modern kitchens. Great location on the Lafayette River. Community features a fitness center, yoga studio and Cyber Lounge.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Park Crescent
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
54 Units Available
East Ocean View
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
28 Units Available
Glenwood Park
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,180
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
3 Units Available
North Shore
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Creek Apartments in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
9 Units Available
North Shore
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$930
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Lake Taylor
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$865
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
957 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, and playground. Twelve minutes from downtown Norfolk.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
9 Units Available
Bel - Aire
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
13 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
East Ocean View
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1120 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
18 Units Available
South Camellia
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and screened porches for privacy. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Five minutes from Chastain Memorial Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Brambleton
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
7 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
4 Units Available
Wards Corner
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
Northside
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
Last updated July 2 at 09:35am
1 Unit Available
Bayview
East Bay Apartments
1826 Kingston Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
1826-213 Kingston Ave. Available 09/01/20 1 bedroom - 1 bath Apartment Available in September - Here is some information about our apartments. The 1 Bedroom rents for $825 a month.
Last updated June 30 at 08:41pm
4 Units Available
East 21st Street Monticello
Element at Ghent
111 E 18th St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Element at Ghent apartments feature 1 and 2 bedrooms apartment homes located in the heart of Norfolk.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Colonial Place-Riverview
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,349
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated March 27 at 07:16pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Norfolk
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
3 Units Available
Ghent
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
South Camellia
Andover
2501 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1040 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Andover Apartments in Norfolk is a wonderful apartment community with everything you're looking for. Unwind at the swimming pool or take advantage of the playground.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Norfolk
101 Westover Ave #105
101 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1035 sqft
101 Westover Ave #105 Available 09/01/20 101 Westover Ave #105 - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor Condo.

July 2020 Norfolk Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Norfolk rent trends were flat over the past month

Norfolk rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norfolk stand at $798 for a one-bedroom apartment and $960 for a two-bedroom. Norfolk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norfolk, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.3% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,106; of the 10 largest cities in Virginia that we have data for, Arlington, Alexandria, and Chesapeake, where two-bedrooms go for $2,106, $1,872, and $1,211, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.3%, -1.2%, and -0.4%).
    • Portsmouth, Roanoke, and Virginia Beach have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.7%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively).

    Norfolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased in Norfolk, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Norfolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norfolk's median two-bedroom rent of $960 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Norfolk's rents rose over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norfolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Norfolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.5%
    Chesapeake
    $1,010
    $1,210
    0.3%
    -0.4%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0
    0.5%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    1%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    0.2%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

