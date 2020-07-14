All apartments in Norfolk
Botetourt Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
500 Botetourt Street · (757) 367-8844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

500 Botetourt Street, Norfolk, VA 23510
Downtown Norfolk

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit B602 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Unit B405 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,910

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Botetourt Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
online portal
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

REVIVING THE PAST - HIGHLIGHTING THE FUTURE. Join us at Botetourt Apartments and travel back in time while standing still. Our 1907 building has been carefully restored to highlight its elegant historical features and while adding a modern vibrancy.

**Our leasing office is located at The Wainwright Downtown Apartments at 229 W Bute Street**

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to half month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 reservation fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1st pet); $100 (2nd pet)
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No weight limit; certain breed restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking/resident parking lot - restrictions apply, please contact the leasing office for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Botetourt Apartments have any available units?
Botetourt Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Botetourt Apartments have?
Some of Botetourt Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Botetourt Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Botetourt Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Botetourt Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Botetourt Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Botetourt Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Botetourt Apartments offers parking.
Does Botetourt Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Botetourt Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Botetourt Apartments have a pool?
No, Botetourt Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Botetourt Apartments have accessible units?
No, Botetourt Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Botetourt Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Botetourt Apartments has units with dishwashers.
