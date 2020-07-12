/
/
/
bayview
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
179 Apartments for rent in Bayview, Norfolk, VA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 2 at 09:35am
1 Unit Available
East Bay Apartments
1826 Kingston Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
1826-213 Kingston Ave. Available 09/01/20 1 bedroom - 1 bath Apartment Available in September - Here is some information about our apartments. The 1 Bedroom rents for $825 a month.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:43pm
1 Unit Available
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
905 Apex Street
905 Apex Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2217 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC! 5 BLOCKS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH! GREAT ROOM ON MAIN FLOOR WITH OPEN KITCHEN FULLY EQUIPED WITH ALL THE AMMENITIES YOU COULD WANT! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LOADS OF STORAGE, BEAUTIFUL
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1023 E Ocean View Ave
1023 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1023 E Ocean View Ave Available 08/10/20 AMAZING TOWNHOUSE IN OCEAN VIEW - Amazing townhouse in Ocean View, right across from the beach. Home features an open floor plan, laminate flooring, carpet, and customs cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9318 Sturgis St.
9318 Sturgis Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1542 sqft
BAYVIEW AREA - Updated older home in great Bayview neighborhood. Backs up to Bayview Elementary School. No smoking. Small pet negotiable with $350 refundable pet deposit. (RLNE3391588)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1311 E Ocean View Ave. Unit E2
1311 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH PATIO, CLOSE TO THE BEACH-PETS NEGOTIABLE - 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH PATIO SPACE.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8582 Chesapeake Blvd Unit 203
8582 Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1119 sqft
8582 Chesapeake Blvd Unit 203 Available 08/24/20 Great 2 Bedroom Norfolk Condo - Location! Location! Location! This one is centrally located and has two master suites. Reserved parking and lots of storage. Blocks from the beach and public parks.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1013 E Ocean View Avenue
1013 E Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2343 sqft
If you love beach living this home is for you! This gorgeous townhome is only a year old and is still like new. Gorgeous flooring! Amazing kitchen with quartz counter tops and gorgeous back-splash.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Hillside Avenue
1221 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Traditional 2 bedroom 1 bath apt. Open floor plan. Conveniently located near Naval Bases and just 1 block from beach.
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1861 Parkview Avenue
1861 Parkview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3198 sqft
Custom built house with stunning upgrades close to the Beach and Bay! Open floor plan perfect for entertaining. 3,198 square feet on quiet street. 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage, granite counters, stainless steel appliance package.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1120 Hillside Avenue
1120 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
NICE 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH END UNIT HOME. ONE BLOCK FROM THE BAY. AVAILABLE JULY!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8923 Brighton Street
8923 Brighton Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$835
800 sqft
Spacious rear unit, privacy fenced patio area, large storage shed, energy efficient replacement windows, newer carpet, landscaping services provided, water and sewage included.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1618 Broadfield Road
1618 Broadfield Road, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1736 sqft
Seasonal rental. Fully furnished. Super cute 2nd floor apartment with screened in porch. If you are staying for a short period of time or a long period of time there is plenty of space for you and your guests.
1 of 22
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
1824 Edgewood AVE
1824 Edgewood Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
THIS LOVELY HOME HAS LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH DECORATIVE FIREPLACE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE BATH, LARGE DINING ROOM & EXTRA LARGE LIVING AREA UPSTAIRS & DOWN. BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM, LARGE BACKYARD WITH DECK.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
8570 Chesapeake Boulevard
8570 Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
701 sqft
Nice move in ready condo. New kitchen, cabinets, bathroom, vinyl kitchen floor, laminate floor in living room and bedrooms, windows and window treatments are all less than 2 years old. New HVAC system June 2020.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2061 E Ocean View Avenue
2061 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Well maintained 2 bedroom apt. Gas heat. Convenient to Little Creek Base and Norfolk Naval Base. Across the street from the Chesapeake Bay.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1242 Hillside Avenue
1242 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1990 sqft
Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with deck overlooking in-ground salt water pool. 1 block from the ocean. Beautiful color palate with many upgrades to include hardwood and ceramic floors. Kitchen with island, stainless appliances and granite.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1835 Parkview Avenue
1835 Parkview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2000 sqft
Just blocks from Naval Station Norfok (NOB) & Beach! Easy commute! Newer home with lots of ugrades! Spacious open floor plan! 2 car gargae, Fenced in backyard, backs to cul-de-sac!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1015 E Chester Street
1015 East Chester Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1750 sqft
Light & bright open floor plan. Newer construction 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with detached 1 car garage. Perfect for gathering of family & friends. Downstairs has hardwood flooring and carpet upstairs.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1957 E Ocean View Avenue
1957 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom apartment across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Convenient to Naval Base.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1107 E Ocean View Ave Apt 11
1107 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
Adorable 2 bed, 1 bath Condo in Ocean View right across from the Bay! Beautiful kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Large living room and fenced in back yard. Small pet ok w/ fee.
Results within 1 mile of Bayview
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
9 Units Available
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$910
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1017 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2301 Dominion Ave
2301 Dominion Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
3BD/2BA Home with Large Back Yard! Close to Bases!! - 3BD/2BA Home with Large Back Yard! Close to Bases!! - Updated Throughout! - Large Eat In Kitchen - Stainless Steel Appliances - Sun room and Family Room - Bathrooms with Tile and Updated