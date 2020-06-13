Apartment List
/
VA
/
norfolk
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

28 Cheap Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:36am
Brambleton
4 Units Available
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 8 at 11:04am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
Kingston Landing
1701 Kingston Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$650
709 sqft
1701-4 Kingston Ave Available 07/11/20 1 Bedroom 1 Bath! - Rent is $650 and includes water/sewage/trash/pest control. There is also free laundry on site. There is off street parking for one car. We have 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
Lake Taylor
5 Units Available
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$765
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
816 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, and playground. Twelve minutes from downtown Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 14 at 09:43pm
Bayview
1 Unit Available
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Ocean View
1 Unit Available
175 W Seaview Avenue
175 West Seaview Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
Well maintained 1 bedroom apartment with yard. Just blocks to Naval Base, beach and shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
East Ocean View
1 Unit Available
9621 8th Bay Street
9621 8th Bay Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath well maintained apt. building w/washer/dryer facility on site. Convenient to Naval Bases, Beach and shopping.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Ocean View
1 Unit Available
233 W Ocean View Avenue
233 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$690
1 bdrm apt. across street from the beach and shopping. Laundry room on premise. Convenient to Naval Bases. Owner/Agent

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sewells Gardens
1 Unit Available
6335 Wellington Street
6335 Wellington Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with carpet and vinyl. Property has electric range and refrigerator. Newer carpet and appliances. Apply online @ https://remaxalliance.renttrack.com/d/apply/21271

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
1 Unit Available
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Park Place
1 Unit Available
2918 Gazel Street - 1
2918 Gazel Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
800 sqft
2 bedroom 1 Bath Water and Sewage included Rent 699 700 sq ft

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
2065 E Ocean View Ave 3
2065 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
450 sqft
This one sparkles! All new interior. Completely renovated 1st floor apartment in a privately owned 6 unit building across street from Chesapeake Bay Beaches. Off street/assigned parking. Close to bases, interstate and public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Ocean View
1 Unit Available
237 W Ocean View Avenue
237 West Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$695
Well maintained 1 bedroom apt. across the street from the Chesapeake Bay. Convenient to shopping, Interstate, beach and Naval Bases. Owner Agent

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bayview
1 Unit Available
1203 Hillside Avenue
1203 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$775
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable beach living! Units available for immediate move in. Apartment with updated flooring in the main living areas- new carpet in the bedroom. Bright and Spacious bedroom, featuring huge walk in closet with shelving and ceiling fan.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Willoughby
1 Unit Available
1048 Little Bay Avenue
1048 Little Bay Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$575
550 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath unit with gas heat. Carpet thru-out. Conveniently located near Interstate, Beach and Naval Bases.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Lamberts Point
1 Unit Available
1536 W 40th Street
1536 West 40th Street, Norfolk, VA
8 Bedrooms
$500
3441 sqft
8 bedroom house with 5 full bathrooms! Renting to ODU Students. $500-$550 per private bedroom plus utilities. Downstairs features a full kitchen and large rec room/dining area with full bathroom, laundry area, and access to back yard.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Larchmont-Edgewater
1 Unit Available
5905 Hampton Boulevard
5905 Hampton Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
5 Bedrooms
$450
1573 sqft
Rented to ODU students. $450-$500 per bedroom, utilities included! 5 bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms, full kitchen, laundry area, and conveniently located to ODU campus.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
Oakdale Farms-Denby Park
1 Unit Available
560 Ashlawn Dr #3
560 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$600
550 sqft
Recently Updated One Bedroom Apartment - Lots of recent updates. Clean and well maintained. Vacant and available now. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5684525)
Results within 1 mile of Norfolk

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Park View
1 Unit Available
73 Elm Street
73 Elm Ave, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
504 sqft
FURNISHED COZY 1-BEDROOM, 1-BATH UPSTAIRS DUPLEX IN AN ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. IT OFFERS A LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN, UTILITY ROOM & EXTERIOR DECK TO SIT AND RELAX.

1 of 6

Last updated February 17 at 10:14pm
South Norfolk
1 Unit Available
1324 22nd Street
1324 22nd Street, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
700 sqft
TENTATIVE SHOWING/RENT DATE: NOW!!! Spacious 2 bed, 1 bath unit that is on the second floor of a duplex. Recently renovated. Located in an established neighborhood close to shopping and bus lines.
Results within 5 miles of Norfolk
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 1 at 12:48pm
$
Downtown Hampton
3 Units Available
Barrington Woods
611 Michigan Dr, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$785
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Barrington Woods Apartments – your new home in Hampton, VA. Get ready to enrich your life and enjoy a truly comfortable lifestyle in one of our generously sized one, two, three or four-bedroom apartments.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Hampton
1 Unit Available
329 Chapel Street
329 Chapel Street, Hampton, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute 1 bedroom apartment located in downtown Hampton. Close to I64, Hampton University and lots of downtown activities. Apartment features a den, kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Beautiful wood floors and great character.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Port Norfolk
1 Unit Available
2624 Detroit Street
2624 Detroit St, Portsmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$700
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE-IN READY! 1 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR WITH GAS AND WATER INCLUDED. TENANT PAYS OWN ELECTRIC. REAL HARDWOOD FLOORS. SHARED LAUNDRY ROOM. $50 APP FEE PER ADULT WITH COPY OF PHOTO ID AND PROOF OF INCOME.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Truxton
1 Unit Available
2713 Portsmouth Boulevard
2713 Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$700
993 sqft
Close to Navy Shipyard, interstates and mass transit!

June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Norfolk Rent Report. Norfolk rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Norfolk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Norfolk rents held steady over the past month

Norfolk rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norfolk stand at $798 for a one-bedroom apartment and $960 for a two-bedroom. Norfolk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norfolk, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Norfolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Norfolk, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Norfolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norfolk's median two-bedroom rent of $960 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Norfolk.
    • While Norfolk's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norfolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Norfolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorfolk 3 BedroomsNorfolk Accessible ApartmentsNorfolk Apartments under $700Norfolk Apartments under $800
    Norfolk Apartments with BalconyNorfolk Apartments with GarageNorfolk Apartments with GymNorfolk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorfolk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorfolk Apartments with ParkingNorfolk Apartments with Pool
    Norfolk Apartments with Washer-DryerNorfolk Cheap PlacesNorfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Furnished ApartmentsNorfolk Luxury PlacesNorfolk Pet Friendly PlacesNorfolk Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
    Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
    Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
    Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
    GhentColonial Place Riverview

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
    Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
    Hampton University