Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 PM

104 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA

Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
Rosemont
3 Units Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Park Crescent
23 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1063 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
17 Units Available
River House
4253 Llewellyn Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1162 sqft
Apartment community overlooking Lafayette River close to MacArthur Center and Chrysler Hall. Floor plans feature private patios or decks with river views. On-site amenities include an infinity swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Bel - Aire
10 Units Available
Pinewood Gardens
1731 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$935
1017 sqft
Newly renovated cable-ready homes with private patios, granite countertops, and spacious closets. This pet-friendly community boasts sparkling pools and a fitness center, among other amenities. Minutes away from downtown Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
$
Suburban
26 Units Available
The Watermark
7221 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1035 sqft
Welcome home to The Watermark, the premier apartments in Norfolk, Virginia. With high-end finishes and resort-style amenities, The Watermark boasts a luxurious lifestyle while offering incredible value.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Downtown Norfolk
17 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1069 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:56pm
North Shore
6 Units Available
North Shore Gardens Apartments
7701 Enfield Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
906 sqft
Cable-ready homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patios, and spacious closets in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Downtown Norfolk is just 15 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East 21st Street Monticello
15 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
Wards Corner
6 Units Available
Colony Point Apartments
901 W. Little Creek Rd., Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1089 sqft
Spacious homes with recessed lights, private patios, and renovated kitchens. This community offers residents a swimming pool, pet park, and on-site laundry. Travel just 15 minutes to downtown Norfolk.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:16pm
South Camellia
12 Units Available
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
800 sqft
Newly renovated homes with hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and screened porches for privacy. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Five minutes from Chastain Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 01:04pm
Downtown Norfolk
8 Units Available
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1207 sqft
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
Shadywood East
3 Units Available
Meadowood
6130 Edward St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1215 sqft
Just off I-64 in Norfolk in newly built gated community. Convenient to Norfolk International as well as the bustling Downtown and Ocean View beaches. Dog- and cat-friendly with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
East Ocean View
6 Units Available
East Beach Marina Apartments
4921 Pretty Lake Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1120 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Downtown Norfolk
13 Units Available
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
906 sqft
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Wards Corner
1 Unit Available
Bondale Apartments
7603 Bondale Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
820 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Bondale Apartments blend classic architecture with a setting nestled among giant hardwoods. You can enjoy living in the Wards Corner area and be minutes from everything in Norfolk, Virginia.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:23pm
Downtown Norfolk
11 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
912 sqft
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
Downtown Norfolk
10 Units Available
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. ELEGANT LIVING WITH CITY VIBES.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
East Ocean View
75 Units Available
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
When you move into Marina Villa Apartments your first task is to grab a drink and relax. Seriously! Let us make your lifestyle here a day at the beach. Retreat in our swimming pool and sundeck or take a short ride to the beach.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:47pm
Northside
6 Units Available
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1400 sqft
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:15pm
Sewells Gardens
2 Units Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated March 27 at 07:16pm
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
Brambleton
4 Units Available
Mission College
1300 Lead St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1050 sqft
Fantastic location near the best amenities. On-site features include an interactive playground, pool, and fitness center. Near good schools. Homes offer full kitchens with separate dining areas, and a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Lake Taylor
5 Units Available
University Apartments
5801 Lowery Rd, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$840
816 sqft
Newly refurbished homes with updated kitchens, walk-in closets, and private patios. Community amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool, and playground. Twelve minutes from downtown Norfolk.

Norfolk rents held steady over the past month

Norfolk rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Norfolk stand at $798 for a one-bedroom apartment and $960 for a two-bedroom. Norfolk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Virginia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Norfolk, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Virginia, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Arlington is the most expensive of all Virginia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $2,127; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Chesapeake, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,208, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6%).
    • Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, and Roanoke have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.2%, 2.0%, and 1.9%, respectively).

    Norfolk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Norfolk, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Norfolk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Norfolk's median two-bedroom rent of $960 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Norfolk.
    • While Norfolk's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Norfolk than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Norfolk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Virginia Beach
    $1,100
    $1,320
    0.1%
    2%
    Norfolk
    $800
    $960
    0
    0.6%
    Chesapeake
    $1,000
    $1,210
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Newport News
    $840
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Hampton
    $890
    $1,070
    0
    1.9%
    Portsmouth
    $790
    $950
    0.1%
    2.2%
    Suffolk
    $890
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    0
    Williamsburg
    $1,050
    $1,250
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

