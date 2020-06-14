Apartment List
/
VA
/
norfolk
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

141 Apartments for rent in Norfolk, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norfolk renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Park Crescent
21 Units Available
Park Crescent
6450 Crescent Way, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,101
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1560 sqft
Contact us today to schedule a virtual tour! Park Crescent is conveniently located on N. Military Highway, with easy access to major area interstates. You will be just minutes away from the Naval Base, Downtown Norfolk and local universities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
$
Glenwood Park
30 Units Available
Arlay Point
8600 Glen Myrtle Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$734
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
965 sqft
At Arlay Point Apartments, you’ll find the perfect blend of convenience, style and value. Our spacious, pet friendly apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, dining areas, wood-style flooring and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East 21st Street Monticello
14 Units Available
The Alexander at Ghent Apartment Homes
1600 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,160
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1114 sqft
Walk to downtown Norfolk for dining, retail and entertainment, or stay in and enjoy the community's media room, pool and clubhouse. Apartments include walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Colonial Place-Riverview
4 Units Available
The Lafayette
4601 Mayflower Rd, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,125
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1300 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live, relax and play in a community that feels like your private getaway.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Sewells Gardens
2 Units Available
Dundale Square Apartments & Townhomes
6600 Chesapeake Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
6084 sqft
Welcome home to Dundale Square Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Find your new home at Dundale Square Apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,037
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. TIMELESS ELEGANCE, LAVISHLY RESTORED.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
Rosemont
1 Unit Available
Oakmont North Apartments
7241 Oakmont Drive, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Oakmont North Apartments, located in Norfolk, Virginia! Stop by Oakmont North Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! We offer relaxing and comfortable two and three bedroom apartments, along with many great
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:00pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,019
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. Signature Style in the City.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
East Ocean View
74 Units Available
Marina Villa Apartments
8150 Shore Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,309
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
984 sqft
When you move into Marina Villa Apartments your first task is to grab a drink and relax. Seriously! Let us make your lifestyle here a day at the beach. Retreat in our swimming pool and sundeck or take a short ride to the beach.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
South Camellia
12 Units Available
Park Towne Apartments
3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$945
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated homes with hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings and screened porches for privacy. Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool and dog park. Five minutes from Chastain Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
Downtown Norfolk
10 Units Available
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,060
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1023 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information. ELEGANT LIVING WITH CITY VIBES.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Downtown Norfolk
8 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Northside
6 Units Available
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1700 sqft
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Downtown Norfolk
9 Units Available
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,120
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, we are doing our part by joining in the worldwide efforts to flatten the curve by practicing social distancing. Even though our doors are closed, we are still inside and conducting business virtually.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
Hampton Creek Apartments
1612 W Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampton Creek Apartments in Norfolk. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
Downtown Norfolk
4 Units Available
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,808
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
937 sqft
Hi-rise living in a historic district in Norfolk City. Carpeted units with spacious interiors, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Elevator and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated March 27 at 07:16pm
Downtown Norfolk
6 Units Available
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:10pm
Downtown Norfolk
2 Units Available
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
669 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated November 7 at 06:27pm
Ghent
3 Units Available
Pembroke Towers
601 Pembroke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1104 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Park Place
1 Unit Available
2612 Munson Street
2612 Munson Place, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Park Place - Fully Renovated Duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, Stainless steel appliances. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, living room & dining room, laundry room. Near EVMS, ODU, NOB, Ghent and downtown.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Northside
1 Unit Available
701 Euwanee Place
701 Euwanee Place, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1373 sqft
701 Euwanee Place Available 07/15/20 Adorable 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch- Completely Updated! Close to gate 22! - Adorable 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch- Completely Updated! - Hardwood floors Throughout - Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Talbot Park
1 Unit Available
104 Conway Ave
104 Conway Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1286 sqft
104 Conway Ave Available 08/05/20 104 Conway Avenue - Charming brick ranch with beautiful hardwood floors, freshly painted interiors and large floored attic for tons of storage.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Camellia
1 Unit Available
2407 Heutte DR
2407 Heutte Drive, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2407 Heutte DR Available 06/19/20 **APPLICATION PENDING** ALL BRICK RANCH WITH ATTACHED GARAGE - **APPLICATION PENDING** All brick ranch with hardwood floors. Newer appliances and granite counter tops. Formal dining room, living room and dens.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Shore
1 Unit Available
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4
7705 North Shirland Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
7705 Shirland Avenue Unit B4 Available 08/01/20 7705 Shirland Avenue Unit#B4 - Awesome amount of space. Hardwood floors sun-room, living room, dining room and 3 bedrooms. New HVAC. Freshly painted and ready to move into. Includes a detached garage.
City Guide for Norfolk, VA

The “it girl” of the Hampton Roads, Norfolk’s appeal is greater than the sum of its parts; but if we had to break it down, we’d say the fact that it has more waterfront property than a submarine, gorgeous Colonial buildings, and a primo selection of muy guapo men and women in uniform (home of the largest naval base in the world) are what make it irresistible. Enough chitchat—get comfortable (yes, you can put your feet on the coffee table, just make sure you use a coaster for your drink) and l...

Having trouble with Craigslist Norfolk? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Norfolk, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Norfolk renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Norfolk 1 BedroomsNorfolk 2 BedroomsNorfolk 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorfolk 3 BedroomsNorfolk Accessible ApartmentsNorfolk Apartments under $700Norfolk Apartments under $800
Norfolk Apartments with BalconyNorfolk Apartments with GarageNorfolk Apartments with GymNorfolk Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorfolk Apartments with Move-in SpecialsNorfolk Apartments with ParkingNorfolk Apartments with Pool
Norfolk Apartments with Washer-DryerNorfolk Cheap PlacesNorfolk Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorfolk Furnished ApartmentsNorfolk Luxury PlacesNorfolk Pet Friendly PlacesNorfolk Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Virginia Beach, VANewport News, VAChesapeake, VAHampton, VA
Portsmouth, VASuffolk, VAWilliamsburg, VA
Elizabeth City, NCPoquoson, VAFranklin, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown NorfolkBayviewEast Ocean View
Wards CornerNorthsideNorth Shore
GhentColonial Place Riverview

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastern Virginia Medical SchoolNorfolk State University
Old Dominion UniversityTidewater Community College
Hampton University