Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:23 AM

Park Towne Apartments

3857 Flowerfield Rd · (614) 350-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3857 Flowerfield Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
South Camellia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4027C · Avail. Oct 22

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

Unit 4011A · Avail. Oct 21

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 684 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4007D · Avail. Sep 1

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 4009A · Avail. Sep 22

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 4023A · Avail. Sep 29

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 785034 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 786113 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit 785022 · Avail. Oct 22

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Towne Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
playground
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.

For school, work or play the best of leisure and accessibility in the heart of Norfolk. A totally convenient location is one of the nicest features of Park Towne living. Located in Norfolk just across the line from Virginia Beach, Park Towne is across the street from the Naval Amphibious Base and within walking distance of elementary schools and playgrounds. Just ten minutes from the Norfolk Naval Air Station, and only twenty minutes from downtown Norfolk and the seashores of Virginia Beach. Park Towne is at the center of it all.

A sparkling swimming pool, ceramic tiled bathrooms, separate dining areas, washers and dryers included and/or clothes care centers available, Park Towne living gives you the best of both comfort and convenience! Please call for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $99 - $500
Move-in Fees: $100 administrative fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: 24 inches and below size limit; breed restrictions apply; please contact the leasing office for details
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Towne Apartments have any available units?
Park Towne Apartments has 20 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Norfolk, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norfolk Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Towne Apartments have?
Some of Park Towne Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Towne Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Park Towne Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Towne Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Towne Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Park Towne Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Park Towne Apartments offers parking.
Does Park Towne Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park Towne Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Towne Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Park Towne Apartments has a pool.
Does Park Towne Apartments have accessible units?
No, Park Towne Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Park Towne Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Towne Apartments has units with dishwashers.
