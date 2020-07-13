Park Towne Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard e-payments lobby online portal playground

We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today. Certain access instructions have been put into place for your safety and ours. Please call for more details.



For school, work or play the best of leisure and accessibility in the heart of Norfolk. A totally convenient location is one of the nicest features of Park Towne living. Located in Norfolk just across the line from Virginia Beach, Park Towne is across the street from the Naval Amphibious Base and within walking distance of elementary schools and playgrounds. Just ten minutes from the Norfolk Naval Air Station, and only twenty minutes from downtown Norfolk and the seashores of Virginia Beach. Park Towne is at the center of it all.



A sparkling swimming pool, ceramic tiled bathrooms, separate dining areas, washers and dryers included and/or clothes care centers available, Park Towne living gives you the best of both comfort and convenience! Please call for an appointment today.