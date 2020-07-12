/
downtown norfolk
284 Apartments for rent in Downtown Norfolk, Norfolk, VA
8 Units Available
Aura Downtown
450 Boush St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
602 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, luxury living in the heart of Norfolk. Walk to the Elizabeth River waterfront for dining, shopping and entertainment. Yoga, tanning and massage facilities as well as a state-of-the-art pet washing station.
1 Unit Available
The Wainwright Downtown
229 W Bute Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,120
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming, upscale community in the downtown area offers a fitness center and sky lounge area. On-site parking provided. Each home offers luxury kitchens, large windows and fantastic views.
6 Units Available
The Law Building Apartments
145 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$950
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,158
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury downtown apartments offer unique floor plans, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and high-speed elevators. Located downtown near shopping, restaurants and attractions.
13 Units Available
Heritage at Freemason Harbor
200 College Pl, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green community. Walking distance to Norfolk's Pagoda & Oriental Garden as well as MacArthur Center. Blocks away from Monticello Station and MacArthur Square Station. In-unit laundry and fireplace with extra storage, parking and pet-friendly policies.
6 Units Available
The Fairfax Apartments
117 W City Hall Avenue, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,070
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1023 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
3 Units Available
The Virginia Building
101 West Plume Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,050
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,110
669 sqft
2 Units Available
The James Apartments
345 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$961
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Units Available
Metro on Granby Apartments
401 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,035
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
966 sqft
Beautiful apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters, high ceilings and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds. Amenities include 24-hour fitness center, concierge services and much more. Ideally situated near Hell's Kitchen, Granby Theater, restaurants and attractions.
2 Units Available
The Rockefeller Norfolk
130 Brooke Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,334
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A Rockefeller building in a prime downtown location features grand architecture and modern luxuries. Convenient garage parking for all residents, billiards room and rooftop patio.
11 Units Available
Icon Norfolk Apartments
321 E Main St, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,145
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1069 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in Norfolk, just across the street from Town Point Park and the Waterside Promenade. Contemporary 1-3 bedroom floor plans available. Luxurious amenities include wine vault and rooftop lounge.
12 Units Available
Savoy Apartments
161 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
$1,035
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
6 Units Available
Hague Towers
330 W Brambleton Ave, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1056 sqft
With over 85 years of combined experience, Hague Towers and Pembroke Towers Management Team has a very simple objective: Resident satisfaction and safety is our goal. Our residents are our number one priority.
2 Units Available
Botetourt Apartments
500 Botetourt Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
937 sqft
Hi-rise living in a historic district in Norfolk City. Carpeted units with spacious interiors, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Elevator and laundry facilities.
1 Unit Available
The Loraine Apartments
245 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Unit Available
101 Westover Ave #105
101 Westover Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1026 sqft
101 Westover Ave #105 Available 09/01/20 101 Westover Ave #105 - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor Condo.
1 Unit Available
1356 Llewellyn Avenue
1356 Llewellyn Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1716 sqft
1356 Llewellyn Avenue Available 08/03/20 Updated 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Ghent Commons with attached 1-car garage! - Large, updated 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home with 1 car attached garage in sought after Ghent Commons.
1 Unit Available
415 St. Pauls Blvd Unit 704
415 Saint Pauls Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1498 sqft
415 St. Pauls Blvd Unit 704 - Spectacular Rotunda penthouse loft w/ city views.All the upgrades.Shows like a model.One of only 8 penthouse lofts. 2 stories with balcony. 2 reserved parking spots near door. (RLNE5285482)
1 Unit Available
433 Saint Pauls Blvd #1B
433 Saint Pauls Blvd, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
757 sqft
Beautiful studio in Downtown Norfolk - Beautiful studio unit located in downtown Norfolk. Home is located minutes from the Norfolk Scope, Mall, Waterside District. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
426 Granby Street
426 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Gorgeous loft-style luxury condo in the Heart of Downtown.
1 Unit Available
1400 Granby Street
1400 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1305 sqft
Ground floor Ghent condo w/updated finishes & secure parking garage w/2 spaces. All appliances included. Water, sewer, grounds & trash included in rent. Pets on case by case 20lb limit. Great common area & BBQ grills.
1 Unit Available
426 Granby Street, Unit 3B
426 Granby St, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1050 sqft
Gorgeous loft-style luxury condo in the Heart of Downtown.
1 Unit Available
220 W. Brambleton Ave #212
220 West Brambleton Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1581 sqft
220 W Brambleton Avenue #212, Norfolk - Available NOW - Beautiful one bed room unit. Kitchen features granite counter tops, custom kitchen cabinets, Viking stainless steel appliances, plenty of lighting, island bar, beautiful hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
300 Yarmouth Street
300 Yarmouth Street, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
997 sqft
OCCUPIED. CALL AGENT TO SCHEDULE VIEWING. AVAILABLE MOVE IN 08-01-2020. DESIRABLE DOWNTOWN LOCATION. 3RD FLOOR UNIT WITH SECURITY ON BUILDING FRONT DOOR. ASSIGNED PARKING IN GARAGE BELOW. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, TRASH, AND BASIC CABLE.
1 Unit Available
433 Saint Pauls Boulevard
433 Saint Pauls Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
757 sqft
Beautiful studio unit located in downtown Norfolk. Home is located minutes from the Norfolk Scope, Mall, Waterside District. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.