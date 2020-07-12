/
/
/
northside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM
224 Apartments for rent in Northside, Norfolk, VA
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
5 Units Available
Walkers Chase Townhomes
8581 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get right on the Chesapeake Expressway for an easy commute. Spacious townhomes feature large master bedrooms and convenient in-unit laundry areas. Hang out on private patios or balconies, or in the swimming pool.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9009 Granby Street
9009 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1531 sqft
9009 Granby Street, Norfolk - Available NOW - Wonderful remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located on Granby Street.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
318 Neoma Drive
318 Neoma Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
NICE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH CARRIAGE HOUSE. LARGE 2 BAY GARAGE WITH 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS. JUST MINUTES TO BEACHES, BASES AND SCHOOLS.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
238 Farrell Street
238 Farrell Street, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1817 sqft
GREAT SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH 3 BEDROOMS & 2 BATHS. BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, SEPARATE DINING AREA & KITCHEN WITH EAT IN AREA.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
157 Swanson Rd
157 Swanson Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
766 sqft
157 Swanson Rd Available 08/15/20 157 SWANSON RD - 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home with large yard! Hardwood flooring throughout. Garage not included. (RLNE3187594)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
320 New Street
320 New Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH FENCED YARD AND SHED - Freshly painted single family home. 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Living room, dining room, with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
426 E Bayview Boulevard
426 East Bayview Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1500 sqft
Charming 4 Bedroom Home in the Bayview Area of Norfolk. Stunning updates begin with the new front porch and continue through out this home. Fireplace is the star in this living room with gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Northside
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
1 Unit Available
Spring Creek
420 Fort Worth Ave, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$710
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Norfolk, Spring Creek Apartments is convenient to everything! It’s close to public transportation, minutes from ODU, Naval bases, Wards Corner, Downtown Norfolk, and I-64.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 09:43pm
1 Unit Available
Fishermans Landing
9301 Fishermans Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
900 sqft
9301-A3 Fishermans Road Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom at Fisherman's Landing - Welcome to Fisherman's Landing. We have a 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that is available for move in on December 1st.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Ashlawn Dr Apt 2
326 Ashlawn Drive, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$725
400 sqft
Cute 1 bed 1 bath with water and sewage included. upstairs apt. close to the bus line, Norfolk Bases and minutes from Granby & Southern Shopping Centers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8524 CHAPIN STREET
8524 Chapin Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
8524 CHAPIN STREET Available 08/05/20 SINGLE FAMILY RANCH HOUSE WITH LARGE FENCED YARD - Single family cottage close to the Naval bases, shops, and I-64. Galley style kitchen, living room, two bedrooms and a large laundry room with washer and dryer.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8229 Gygax Road^^
8229 Gygax Road, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1380 sqft
8229 Gygax Road^^ Available 09/01/20 COMPLETELY UPDATED 4 BEDROOM HOME - COMPLETELY UPDATED HOME. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL. OPEN FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1123 Tallwood St
1123 Tallwood Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2170 sqft
Gorgeous fully renovated, 4 beds, 3 full baths, all the popular colors in paint and flooring, stainless appliances, 1 car garage attached,2 zone hvac, massive backyard ready for all your summer bbqs! We love pets also please ask about pet fees.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
905 Apex Street
905 Apex Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2217 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWER HOME ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC! 5 BLOCKS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH! GREAT ROOM ON MAIN FLOOR WITH OPEN KITCHEN FULLY EQUIPED WITH ALL THE AMMENITIES YOU COULD WANT! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, LOADS OF STORAGE, BEAUTIFUL
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9641 Norfolk Avenue
9641 Norfolk Avenue, Norfolk, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
369 sqft
Fully furnished condo unit. Across the street from the beach. Minutes from NAS,NOB and Little Creek. Golf course and public beach across from condo. Walking distance to food, entertainment, shopping. Non smoking property.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1023 E Ocean View Ave
1023 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1023 E Ocean View Ave Available 08/10/20 AMAZING TOWNHOUSE IN OCEAN VIEW - Amazing townhouse in Ocean View, right across from the beach. Home features an open floor plan, laminate flooring, carpet, and customs cabinets.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9318 Sturgis St.
9318 Sturgis Street, Norfolk, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1542 sqft
BAYVIEW AREA - Updated older home in great Bayview neighborhood. Backs up to Bayview Elementary School. No smoking. Small pet negotiable with $350 refundable pet deposit. (RLNE3391588)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1311 E Ocean View Ave. Unit E2
1311 East Ocean View Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH PATIO, CLOSE TO THE BEACH-PETS NEGOTIABLE - 2ND FLOOR CONDO WITH PATIO SPACE.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8582 Chesapeake Blvd Unit 203
8582 Chesapeake Boulevard, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1119 sqft
8582 Chesapeake Blvd Unit 203 Available 08/24/20 Great 2 Bedroom Norfolk Condo - Location! Location! Location! This one is centrally located and has two master suites. Reserved parking and lots of storage. Blocks from the beach and public parks.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
9250 Hickory Street
9250 Hickory Street, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
825 sqft
Charming, well maintained and updated duplex. New laminate flooring thru out. Washer/dryer. Convenient to Naval Base, beach, Interstate and shopping.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1013 E Ocean View Avenue
1013 E Ocean View Ave, Norfolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2343 sqft
If you love beach living this home is for you! This gorgeous townhome is only a year old and is still like new. Gorgeous flooring! Amazing kitchen with quartz counter tops and gorgeous back-splash.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Hillside Avenue
1221 Hillside Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
700 sqft
Traditional 2 bedroom 1 bath apt. Open floor plan. Conveniently located near Naval Bases and just 1 block from beach.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
551 Marchant Road
551 Marchant Road, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
RENOVATED HOME ON LARGE LOT. HARDWOOD AND VINYL FLOORS. SUNROOM, ATTACHED GARAGE AND BONUS ROOM CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. NEW APPLIANCES. WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED "AS IS". CONVENIENT TO NAVAL BASES, BEACH, INTERSTATE AND SHOPPING.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
200 Maple Avenue
200 Maple Avenue, Norfolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
Come look at this fantastic 2000 sq ft unit! Large rooms throughout!! security system plus a garage!! Minutes from the navy bases and bay beach!!!