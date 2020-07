Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse concierge courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center coffee bar conference room green community guest suite lobby pool table

Steps from the Metro. Minutes from the airport. Seconds from something incredible. At The Witmer, access is more than an amenity - it's a lifestyle. And with convenience at your doorstep, adventure in the air, and the sanctuary of home effortlessly in reach, this is your chance to experience Pentagon City like never before. The Witmer apartments fuse the thrill of travel with the comforts of home. Brand new apartment homes now leasing.