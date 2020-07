Park at Pentagon Row

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly bbq/grill conference room lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Make yourself at home at this gateway to world-class retail and dining in the Pentagon City neighborhood of Crystal City. You'll have all the convenience you could ever need — an abundance of shopping, fabulous restaurants, entertainment, and nearby transit routes — all in a vibrant but quaint urban center just across the Potomac River from Washington DC. You'll be just a short drive or Metro ride away from the Nation's Capital for work or play. And, of course, this is home to Amazon HQ2 and all the exciting nieghborhood development that's coming with that.