Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool key fob access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage conference room courtyard game room green community hot tub internet access lobby new construction online portal trash valet

Crystal City is one of Metro DC’s most exciting and vibrant neighborhoods — home to Amazon HQ2. At Crystal Flats, you'll find yourself in the perfect expression of this unique district.



Live green with features designed to reduce your carbon footprint. Hit the town for diverse shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. Pedal the bike lanes to a nearby park. For commuters, the Crystal City and Pentagon City Metros are steps away — with the VRE, Route 1, and I-395 also accessible. Stay fit at our fully-equipped fitness center or swim laps at our resort-style pool.



You'll love coming home to Crystal Flats. Start living your best life!