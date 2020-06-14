Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

230 Apartments for rent in Falls Church, VA with garage

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
16 Units Available
West Broad
301 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,726
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1168 sqft
Just minutes from Benjamin Banneker Park and Southgate Village Shoppes, this community offers EV charging stations, a cyber lounge and free Wi-Fi in common areas. Apartments include kitchen islands, in-unit laundry and keyless entry systems.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Falls Church
Contact for Availability
Pearson Square
410 South Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,577
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,911
1798 sqft
Enjoy modern sophistication with condominium-level finishes and amenities unlike any other apartment residence in Falls Church. Community is wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. Features gym, pool, guest suite, dog park, business center and concierge services.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
12 Units Available
Loren
6410 Arlington Blvd, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,904
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1250 sqft
Stunning apartments with high ceilings, balconies and wood plank vinyl flooring. Designed with granite countertops and stainless steel GE appliances. Beautiful landscaping. Minutes from area shopping and entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.
Last updated August 1 at 12:51am
Falls Church
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Tinner Hill
455 S Maple Ave, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1156 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, large closets and large balconies. Community features a deluxe 24-hour fitness center, yoga studio, game room, pool, beautifully landscaped courtyards and business center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
444 W BROAD STREET
444 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1061 sqft
Commuters delight, close to Beltway, I-66, Routes 7 and 29. Approx 1.2 miles to West Falls Church and approx 1.5 miles to East Falls Church Metro Stations. W & OD Trail accessible via Pennsylvania Ave side street. Harris Teeter nearby.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
513 BROAD STREET W
513 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
1032 sqft
FALLS CHURCH CITY ** Gorgeous 1BR+den, 1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
218 LAWTON STREET
218 Lawton Street, Falls Church, VA
6 Bedrooms
$5,300
5105 sqft
Stately Colonial ideally located in the heart of sought after Falls Church City. 2 blocks from downtown Falls Church with abundant upscale shops and restaurants. 8 blocks to East Falls Church Metro. Easy access to W&OD trail.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Falls Church
1 Unit Available
502 W BROAD STREET
502 West Broad Street, Falls Church, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1286 sqft
The Broadway, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths condo, open floor plan, high ceilings and spacious rooms. large dining/living room with hardwood floors and opens to balcony with a view. Assigned parking space in secured garage.
Results within 1 mile of Falls Church
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
29 Units Available
Avalon Falls Church
6600 Colton Crawford Cir, West Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1515 sqft
Near 1-50, but you will feel worlds away from the bustle! Modern kitchen, private patio space, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities including parking, swimming pool, game room, and 24-hour gym. Features an on-site dog park.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2431 Caron Ln.
2431 Caron Lane, Idylwood, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
2431 Caron Ln. Available 07/03/20 *SHORT-TERM ONLY*5BR renovated & stunning home in Falls Church - *SHORT - TERM LEASE ONLY*LEASE TERM AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH 11.30.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Madison Manor
1 Unit Available
1212 N QUANTICO STREET
1212 North Quantico Street, Arlington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1983 sqft
SPACIOUS, 2 level brick home with great curb appeal>Walking distance to EFC METRO>Move-in ready>Beautiful wood floors at upper level bedrooms>Fresh painted>Energy efficient, insulated windows with custom blinds>Light & bright living room with

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2096 VAN TUYL PLACE
2096 Van Tuyl Place, McLean, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1822 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LUXURY BRIGHT END UNIT TH WITH 1 CAR GARAGE, PARK LIKE SETTING, HIGH CEILING , LARGE SIZE BRS, IN LAW S UITE/ OFFICE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, FIREPLACE, LARGE DECK BACK TO PARKLAND VERY PRIVATE, BASEMENT

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
6990 FALLS REACH DRIVE
6990 Falls Reach Drive, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1120 sqft
Huge, renovated corner unit with open floor plan & garage pkg across from West FallsChurch Metro. Secure bldg. with lobby and elevator. 2020: carpet replaced in living room, dining area and hall. Tile backsplash added in Kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Boulevard Manor
1 Unit Available
404 N LOMBARDY STREET
404 North Lombardy Street, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
3738 sqft
Stunning large 3 level single family brick home in North Arlington. This home is close to Ballston and has 5 bedroom,s 3.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 fire places, separate dining room, walkout basement, wet bar, dual zone HVAC, storage & laundry room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3101 PATRICK HENRY DR #126
3101 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
This spacious main level condo with outdoor patio space at The Chateaux feels open and has a large living room area and bedroom. There is an abundance of storage (3 walk-in closets), stacked washer/dryer, and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated May 30 at 06:56pm
East Falls Church
1 Unit Available
6940 Fairfax Drive #100 - 1
6940 Fairfax Drive, Arlington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
986 sqft
LOCATION!! *** NO STEPS ENTRY *** 10 MIN WALK TO METRO ON W&OD TRAIL ** * Falls Station is a highly-sought after condo complex! This 2BR, 2BA condo offers lower level location with No-Steps Entry, Bright & Spacious living space, Newer appliances,
Results within 5 miles of Falls Church
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Radnor - Fort Myer Heights
83 Units Available
The Meridian At Courthouse Commons
1401 N Taft St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,665
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1120 sqft
Situated within easy walking distance to the Orange Line and Courthouse Metro. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, walk in closets and extra storage. Residents have access to putting green, pool, 1/2 basketball court.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:56am
$
Ballston - Virginia Square
30 Units Available
Latitude
3601 N Fairfax Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$2,142
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,998
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1127 sqft
New high-rise with chic studio-2 bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Rooftop terrace, dog spa and ground-floor retail. Near I-66, Quincy Park and Virginia Square Metro.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Clarendon - Courthouse
22 Units Available
Courtland Towers
1200 N Veitch St, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,395
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1074 sqft
Spacious homes with high-speed internet, spacious closets, in-unit laundry and plush carpeting. Residents enjoy access to an indoor pool, bike storage and reserved parking, among other amenities. 12 minutes from downtown D.C.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Falls Church, VA

Falls Church apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

