296 Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA with garage
1 of 72
1 of 52
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 35
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 67
1 of 48
1 of 38
1 of 5
1 of 18
1 of 33
1 of 1
1 of 30
1 of 25
1 of 40
1 of 35
1 of 52
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 12
"Bailey, you never took your high beams off of me and Bailey, the tension we conspired was indiscreet. And Bailey, why was I so fain to set you free? Bailey, that's when I lost you carelessly, Bailey..." (- Making April)
Bailey's Crossroads is located where State Route 7 meets State Route 244: the spot where Abraham Lincoln requested a review of his army troops in 1861 during the American Civil War. The town is home to nearly 24,000 residents, but it's not officially incorporated as an urban center. Bailey's Crossroads covers about 2 square miles of land in Fairfax Country, Virginia, and was named after a prominent family in the area. Well, specifically, it was named after the family's opulent dwelling, the aptly-named "Bailey's Mansion." Now the mansion is gone, but the name has stuck for everyone who calls this piece of land home. See more
Bailey's Crossroads apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.