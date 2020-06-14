Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

296 Apartments for rent in Bailey's Crossroads, VA with garage

Bailey's Crossroads apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, b... Read Guide >

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5505 SEMINARY RD #2212N
5505 Seminary Road, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1638 sqft
A stunning place to call home, this 22nd floor Galaxy End Unit offers majestic 270-degree unobstructed views of the Northern Virginia skyline, from two tiled balconies.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5804 Poplar Lane
5804 Poplar Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
6100 sqft
New construction! 5 bedroom, 6 bathroom 6100 square feet. Available starting July 1 to July 15. Updated pictures coming soon! Email dpatelg@gmail.com for additional information.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3601 S 14TH ST
3601 14th Street, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
Completely upgraded 5 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths, Kitchen with Black Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite countertops. Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen & Main level bedrooms with Hardwood floors*Fresh Paint*.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3800 POWELL LANE
3800 Powell Lane, Bailey's Crossroads, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1557 sqft
BRIGHT & AIRY 3 BR or 2BR+Den 2.5 BATH, LARGE BALCONY OVERLOOKS WOODED PARK, LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS + PANTRY AND ALL THE AMENITIES OF BEAUTIFUL LAKESIDE PLAZA. , FRESH PAINT, NEWER STOVE, MICROWAVE.
Results within 1 mile of Bailey's Crossroads
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
Columbia Heights - West
29 Units Available
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community with lots of upgrades, including assigned garage parking, fitness center, residential lounge and concierge service. Pet-free community. Open layouts, full-size washer and dryer, and controlled access building.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
12 Units Available
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,564
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,669
1900 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with modern decor are within minutes of Old Town Alexandria. Residents can enjoy a game room, media room and a pool. The property offers fireplaces, and a garage and extra storage are available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:34am
Fairlington - Shirlington
41 Units Available
Bailey's Crossing
3602 S 14th St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,012
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
There's a 24-hour fitness center, sophisticated game room and gorgeous pool featured at this community. Resident living spaces include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and plush carpeting. Leesburg Pike Plaza is within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
The Alexander
4390 King St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,490
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1030 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans, modern kitchens, and granite counters. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, fitness center, underground parking, and pet-friendly community. Access to Metro and door-to-door shuttle to Pentagon City.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
32 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Boiling Brook
154 Units Available
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,608
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and an elegant courtyard. Stay active with tennis courts, gym and a pool. Easy access to I-395 and close proximity to upscale shopping and high-end dining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Halstead Tower by Windsor
4380 King St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1267 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Pentagon City Metro Station and I-395. Units feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and washers/dryers. Community includes pool, fire pit and media room.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Columbia Heights - West
3 Units Available
The Shell
870 South Greenbrier Street, Arlington, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,319
557 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
848 sqft
Our community is nestled in a scenic setting off of Columbia Pike in Arlington VA. This outstanding location provides a beautiful and sophisticated feel more like a residential neighborhood than a typical apartment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,888
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1150 sqft
Minutes from downtown Washington D.C. Loft-style apartment homes featuring European kitchens with pantries and luxurious bathrooms with oversized walk-in showers or soaking tubs. On-site social kitchen, fitness center, pet salon and soundproof music practice rooms.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
146 Units Available
Mission Lofts
5600 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1092 sqft
Discover a new way of living at Mission Lofts in Falls Church, Virginia, representing Fairfax County’s only live/work apartment community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5113 BELLEMEADE LANE
5113 Bellmeade Lane, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
2260 sqft
ONE OF A KIND BRICK TH WITH GARAGE, LANDSCAPING, AND PRIVATE FENCED YARD * NEW ON MARKET * GORGEOUS BRAZILIAN HARDWOOD ON ALL 3 LEVELS * GRANITE COUNTERS IN LOVELY EAT-IN KITCHEN * RENOVATED MASTER BATH W/DUAL VANITIES & WALK-IN SHOWER *2

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3253 JUNIPER LN
3253 Juniper Lane, Lake Barcroft, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
SHOWINGS AVAILABLE 9AM-11AM Monday THE 15TH, & 1PM-3PM ON THE 16TH. Available August 1, 2020. Gorgeous 4 bed / 3 bath 2900+ sq.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3307 WYNDHAM CIRCLE
3307 Wyndham Circle, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
826 sqft
IMMACULATE 827 SQ FT CONDO W/HARDWOOD FLOORS & GARAGE PARKING IN SOUGHT AFTER BUILDING ON THE QUIET SIDE OF THE COMPLEX***OPEN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER & MAPLE CABINETS***SPACIOUS LIVING AREA WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE***WALKOUT TO COVERED

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3101 N HAMPTON DRIVE
3101 North Hampton Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1176 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit in conveniently located luxury building with outdoor pool, sauna, business center, exercise room, billiard room, and 24 hour concierge. Large 2 car garage spaces and extra storage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lake Barcroft
1 Unit Available
3125 PATRICK HENRY DRIVE
3125 Patrick Henry Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom condo with a bright, open floor plan located in the park-like setting of The Chateaux. Great location with quick access to metro station, I-66, Rte. 7, shopping, and Washington DC.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Barcroft
1 Unit Available
989 BUCHANAN STREET S
989 South Buchanan Street, Arlington, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
880 sqft
TOP FLOOR largest unit in building with 927 Square feet of living space! Apartment features loads of amenities! Huge modern kitchen! Nearly floor to ceiling windows makes this unit bright and airy! Huge master suite with private full bath & walk-in

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Boulevard Manor
1 Unit Available
404 N LOMBARDY STREET
404 North Lombardy Street, Arlington, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
3738 sqft
Stunning large 3 level single family brick home in North Arlington. This home is close to Ballston and has 5 bedroom,s 3.5 bath, 2 car garage, 2 fire places, separate dining room, walkout basement, wet bar, dual zone HVAC, storage & laundry room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3313 WYNDHAM CIRCLE
3313 Wyndham Circle, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
741 sqft
Luxury Condo Renovated!! Very nice unit with hardwood flooring. Washer and Dryer in the unit. Very clean and move in ready. Sought after Location is amazing. Public transportation convenient. Close to Pentagon, Downtown DC, Old Town Alexandria.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3309 WYNDHAM CIRCLE
3309 Wyndham Circle, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Location! Gated Community! Top Floor Condo with lots of Sunlight. Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Wood Burning Fireplace. Patio. Large Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Garage Parking.
City Guide for Bailey's Crossroads, VA

"Bailey, you never took your high beams off of me and Bailey, the tension we conspired was indiscreet. And Bailey, why was I so fain to set you free? Bailey, that's when I lost you carelessly, Bailey..." (- Making April)

Bailey's Crossroads is located where State Route 7 meets State Route 244: the spot where Abraham Lincoln requested a review of his army troops in 1861 during the American Civil War. The town is home to nearly 24,000 residents, but it's not officially incorporated as an urban center. Bailey's Crossroads covers about 2 square miles of land in Fairfax Country, Virginia, and was named after a prominent family in the area. Well, specifically, it was named after the family's opulent dwelling, the aptly-named "Bailey's Mansion." Now the mansion is gone, but the name has stuck for everyone who calls this piece of land home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bailey's Crossroads, VA

Bailey's Crossroads apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

